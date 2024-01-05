South Dakota State football vs. Montana: preview, prediction for FCS national championship game

South Dakota State’s Mason McCormick receives a celebratory hug from a loved one after the team beat Montana State in the FCS semifinals, sending them to the national championship, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, SD.

When South Dakota State’s seniors take the field at Toyota Stadium for the FCS national championship game against Montana on Sunday, they’ll take a moment to soak it all in.

The Jackrabbits are led by a group of sixth-year seniors who will be playing their final game in an SDSU jersey with a chance to win the program’s second consecutive national title.

“We're blessed to be in this position, and we just want to take it in and absorb (it),” South Dakota State offensive lineman Mason McCormick said. “For me and some other guys, this is kind of our last hurrah, so we just want to take it all in.”

Knowing what to expect during the trip to Frisco is an advantage. The Jackrabbits will likely feel more comfortable playing on the biggest stage in the FCS since they’ve been there twice in the past two years. Montana has not made it to the title game since 2009.

But Jimmy Rogers will be making his first trip to Frisco as SDSU's head coach. He was the associate head coach and defensive coordinator last season.

“It's a special moment to look at and take the time to reflect that it is my first year, but I didn't get in coaching to make it about myself,” Rogers. “My emotions stem from the experiences that our players have, and I'm blessed to be the head coach here and blessed to coach this team with the roster that's in place.”

Montana is enjoying its own magical season, going 13-1 en route to its first national championship game appearance since 2009. The Griz have scored more than 30 points in each playoff game and won their last two in overtime. They’ll be playing for their third national title on Sunday in their eighth appearance in the championship game. The program is undefeated against the Jackrabbits in eight matchups. Montana knocked South Dakota State out of the playoffs the last time the two sides met back in 2015.

Here’s the tale of the tape between South Dakota State and Montana before Sunday’s national championship game:

South Dakota State Jackrabbits win the FCS semifinals against UAlbany on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 at Dana J. Dykhouse in Brookings.

SDSU (14-0, 8-0) vs Montana (13-1, 7-1)

When: Sunday, Jan. 7

Where: Frisco, Texas

TV/Radio: ABC, ESPN+/Jackrabbit Sports Network

What’s at stake?: History.

The Jackrabbits have accumulated the most talent, certainly in program history but maybe in FCS history, on their roster this season and have had the most successful season in program history. They went undefeated in the regular season for the first time and have won 28 consecutive games entering Sunday’s matchup with Montana.

A national championship would be the cherry on top of a perfect season for South Dakota State.

Who’s better?: South Dakota State. While Montana has looked impressive in the playoffs, their offense was largely mediocre in the regular season. They ranked 21 in rushing offense and are outside the top 50 in passing.

Where the Griz shine is on defense. They rank fifth in scoring defense, seventh in interceptions, 12th in rushing defense and 13th in sacks.

But the Jackrabbits are better on that end too.

SDSU ranks first in scoring defense, total defense, tackles for a loss, red zone defense and second in interceptions and rushing defense.

Matchup to watch: The matchup to watch in this one is the battle in the trenches between the South Dakota State offensive line and the Montana defensive line.

Similar to Villanova, the Griz’s defensive line plays an aggressive style with a lot of shifting to create mayhem at the line of scrimmage. That approach has worked for them thus far.

Montana ranked 13th in sacks with 34, led by edge rusher Riley Wilson who has 8.5 sacks and 14 tackles for a loss.

SDSU wins if: They’re able to execute at the same level we’ve seen all season long. SDSU has proven to be the top team in all the FCS, and they’ve been here before. That experience should help them settle any nerves before such a big game.

Prediction: SDSU, 28-14. The Jacks go back-to-back.

