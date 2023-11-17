South Dakota State football vs. Missouri State preview, prediction

South Dakota State will honor their large senior class on Saturday during their game against Missouri State as part of Senior Night.

The Jackrabbits have 34 players listed as seniors on their roster who have enjoyed mostly sold-out crowds in their final season with SDSU at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. South Dakota State football coach Jimmy Rogers said he hopes they’ll get to enjoy another one on Saturday in their final regular season game.

“We (have an) unbelievable group of seniors that will be playing their final regular season game in this stadium that deserve this, that have worked for this, that have really worked their butt off for a long time to develop their skills in order to do this as a football program,” Rogers said.

Notable seniors from the 2018 recruiting class include Jadon and Jaxon Janke, Dyshawn Gales, Saiveon Williamson, Zach Heins, Mason McCormick and Garrett Greenfield. They’ve made a major impact on the SDSU football program both with their talent and their leadership over the years.

“When you have such a high caliber player, you recruit in that way. You think ‘Who is this?’ How does this kid compare to Mason McCormick or Garrett Greenfield, and that will probably always be the comparison moving forward at guard and tackle because you've had success with those guys,” Rogers said.

SDSU football players pray before the start of the game on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion, South Dakota.

Here is the tale of the tape between South Dakota State and Missouri State:

No. 1 SDSU (10-0, 7-0) vs Missouri State (4-6, 3-4)

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, Brookings, S.D.

TV/Radio: Midco Sports, ESPN+/Jackrabbit Sports Network

What’s at stake: It’ll be pretty important for SDSU to play well and come out with a win for their seniors. Aside from that, it doesn't feel like a whole lot more than pride is at stake. The Jackrabbits have surely secured a top-eight seed with their play to this point and even if they lose this game, it’s hard to imagine any other team getting the No. 1 seed.

Who’s better: Missouri State is coming off their first top-25 win of the season after taking down Northern Iowa last weekend, but South Dakota State is easily the better team.

The Jacks are at the top, or near it, in a ridiculous number of statistical categories. SDSU ranks first in red zone offense and scoring defense, third in red zone defense, fourth in scoring offense, sixth in rushing offense and top 10 in passing and rushing yards allowed.

Matchup to watch: The Bears’ passing offense against the Jackrabbits' passing defense.

Passing offense is one of the areas Missouri State excels, they’re sixth in the FCS in passing yards per game behind junior quarterback Jordan Pachot, who is averaging 288 passing yards per game and threw for 326 yards and four touchdowns against Northern Iowa.

His favorite target in that game against the Panthers was junior Raylen Sharpe who had 11 receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns. Sharpe was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference offensive player of the week for his performance.

The SDSU secondary will have their hands full with Sharpe.

SDSU wins if: They’re able to hold down Missouri’s air game and keep them out of the red zone. The Bears are fifth in red zone offense, but it won’t be easy for them even if they get within 20 yards of the end zone against the number three red zone defense in the FCS.

Prediction: SDSU, 42-7

Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. Contact him at jfernandez1@argusleader.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JFERN31

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota State football vs Missouri State: Preview and prediction