South Dakota State football rolls past Drake Bulldogs at Target Field

Sep. 16—MINNEAPOLIS — The Jackrabbits knocked their Target Field debut out of the park.

South Dakota State, the top-ranked team and defending national champion of the Football Championship Subdivision, put on a show for a Twin Cities crowd of 18,174 with a 70-7 win that was heavier on the experiences and memories made than it was on competition.

With the win, SDSU heads into its bye week at 3-0, with a chance to rest and reset before they begin Missouri Valley Football Conference play and their title defense takes flight in earnest.

Mark Gronowski, a former baseball standout in his home state of Illinois, led the way for the Jacks, throwing five touchdown passes and rushing for another, as SDSU scored 70 unanswered points after spotting the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.

Jaxon Janke had seven catches for 85 yards, as he and Isaiah Davis, Zach Heins, Griffin Wilde and Kevin Brenner all caught touchdowns passes, while Angel Johnson rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns and Amar Johnson and Chase Mason each had rushing touchdowns.

The 70 points for SDSU was the most scored by the Jackrabbits since their 90-6 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2018, and they surpassed 600 yards of offense for the first time since that season as well. By the time the Jacks (3-0) had built their lead to 63 points, the Pride of the Dakotas marching band was belting out "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" from their seats in left-center field.

Drake (0-3) got its only points on their opening possession of the game, when Luke Bailey hit Colin Howard for a 35-yard touchdown pass.