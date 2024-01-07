South Dakota State football quarterback Mark Gronowski wins 2023 Walter Payton Award

SDSU’s Mark Gronowski (11) runs with the ball during a game against Missouri State on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota.

South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski was named the 2023 Walter Payton Award winner Saturday at the Stats Perform FCS National Awards Banquet.

The Walter Payton Award honors the national offensive player of the year in FCS football. Gronowski was one of three FCS standouts invited to the awards dinner, along with New Hampshire quarterback Max Brosmer and Monmouth running back Jaden Shirden.

Gronowski has led one of the best offenses in the country at South Dakota State. He’s played an integral part in each of the Jackrabbits' past three playoff runs to the national championship game, including a national title victory a season ago. This year, the junior quarterback led the FCS in pass efficiency (184.1) during the regular season and passed for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns while only throwing three interceptions. He also rushed for seven touchdowns.

Gronowski’s South Dakota State team will face Montana for the FCS national championship on Sunday at 1 p.m. C.T.

