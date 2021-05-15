South Dakota State football prepares at Toyota Stadium ahead of Sunday's FCS title game

May 15—FRISCO, Texas — South Dakota State football checked out Toyota Stadium on Saturday, as game day for the NCAA FCS Championship approaches on Sunday.

The Jackrabbits gathered for a team photo, walked on the natural grass playing surface and then prepared for a walkthrough and practice prior to their 1 p.m. Sunday meeting with Sam Houston in the title game.

Also honored was SDSU linebacker Preston Tetzlaff, who received the NCAA's Elite 90 award, which goes to one senior in an NCAA championship event who has the highest grade-point average.

Tetzlaff, with a GPA above 3.9, is studying business economics and is enrolling in law school after the season, making Saturday's game his final contest as a Jackrabbit.

Mitchell Republic's Marcus Traxler discusses Saturday's happenings and Sunday's game here: