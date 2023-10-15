South Dakota State football notebook: Pass rush awakens, Bock sits, red zone offense stays hot

Oct. 15—BROOKINGS — For the first time this year, Jackrabbits coach Jimmy Rogers did not make a point to open his remarks in the postgame press conference by thanking the fans after Saturday's 41-6 rout of Northern Iowa.

This is not a criticism of Rogers. Most likely he meant to and just forgot, and it's hard to blame him. He's a former defensive coordinator, after all, and his defense played its best game against the Panthers. And besides, the home atmosphere the fans are creating at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium is starting to become standard.

Saturday's crowd of 19,357 was the second-largest in stadium history, and the third consecutive sellout. They'll extend that streak to four when they host NDSU on Nov. 4, as that game is already sold out, and SDSU fans no doubt played a significant role in the Oct. 28 game against the USD Coyotes in Vermillion having already sold out as well. The Jacks are averaging 18,544 fans at home, and also drew 18,174 to their game at Target Field on Sept. 16 against Drake (the Bulldogs, by the way, are 3-0 since their 70-7 loss to the Jacks dropped them to 0-3).

Rogers has repeatedly thanked the fans for not just their attendance but their ability to affect games by making noise and creating a home field advantage, and the players have noticed and appreciate it as well. During Saturday's win over UNI, the grandstands shook and roared as fans stomped their feet to 'Cotton Eyed Joe' during a timeout. The crowd doing the wave to 'Surfin' USA' has become the stadium's best tradition. And when the Jacks beat No. 2 Montana State 20-16 in a fierce non-conference battle in September, the fans had a direct role in the Bobcats committing nine false start penalties.

"I don't know if I'll ever take it for granted, because I remember my freshman year and it wasn't always like this," said senior tight end Zach Heins. "The crowds have continued to get better and better. Jackrabbit Nation has been awesome this year. They continue to show up and make a difference."

Adam Bock, the Jacks' star middle linebacker, has still played only one game this season, as he sat again Saturday. Bock missed the first three games with a foot injury suffered during training camp, then following the bye week returned for the Valley opener against North Dakota. He had 10 tackles and a sack in the win, but aggravated the injury late in the game. After sitting against Illinois State last week, Bock got fully dressed for pregame warm-ups on Saturday and appeared to go through a normal routine before changing into street clothes when the Jacks went back to the locker room before kickoff. It's clear they're not going to rush him back, especially with senior Saiveon Williamson playing so well in Bock's place, leading the team with 43 tackles.

"He's coming along," Rogers said of Bock. "We're hoping to have him back soon but this is a long season. There's about 21 weeks that we expect to be playing, so we'll take it one week at a time."

Kicker Hunter Dustman has had an inconsistent start to the season but had his best game Saturday. He made two 42-yard field goals after coming into the game just 1-for-3 and hit his one punt for 46 yards (he's punted only nine times in six games).

Dustman's easygoing and calm demeanor, plus the success he had last year, meant that nobody was especially worried about him, but it was still encouraging to see him have a good day.

"You know what, everyone else is worried about Hunter, but I'm not worried about Hunter," Rogers said. "He's a winner, he just had a bad game (last week at Illinois State). For him to come out and kick like that was huge."

The Jacks scored touchdowns in all four trips to the red zone on Saturday, remaining perfect in those situations this season. SDSU has been inside the opponent's 20-yard line 23 times and come away with 22 touchdowns and a field goal. They're averaging 43 points per game as a result.

But the streak of success in the red zone goes back much further. Going back to last year, SDSU has now scored on 69 consecutive trips inside the red zone — 56 touchdowns and 13 field goals, a remarkable streak that's a credit to their ability to protect the football, the play-calling of coordinator Zach Lujan and Dustman's ability to get points when they come up short on 3rd down.

"It just goes back to practice and the attention to detail that we have our there," Heins said. "It's about focusing in and knowing that's alot of times where games are won or lost."

The Jacks entered the game with only three sacks on the season, then registered four against the Panthers. Cade Terveer was credited with 1.5, Isaiah Stalbird had one and Caden Johnson, Ryan Van Marel and Jarod DePriest each earned half a sack. Max Baloun also had a would-be sack ruled a standard tackle because the quarterback just made it back to the line of scrimmage.

Panther quarterback Theo Day was under pressure all day, and that contributed to UNI's five turnovers on the day.

"The D-line does what it has to do every week," said linebacker Jason Freeman. "I'm glad they got after it this week and got a bunch of sacks. That's key against a team with a very good quarterback, and when we get pressure that's when those turnovers start happening."