South Dakota State football dominates Montana, wins second-straight FCS national title

South Dakota State football defeated Montana 23-3 to win their second consecutive FCS national championship Sunday.

The game felt like a tale of two halves, specifically with the Jackrabbits offense.

South Dakota State took an early lead but never looked comfortable in the first half. Montana put together a strong first drive, carving up the typically smothering Jackrabbits defense, and was a yard away from scoring on fourth down before Adam Bock came up with the stop of the game.

Quarterback Mark Gronowski threw an uncharacteristic interception on the following drive, and Montana capitalized on great field position with a field goal. But after that, it was a defensive showdown. Both defenses flexed their muscles and forced punts on the next four drives before halftime.

The Jackrabbits' defense was largely stellar throughout the game, apart from that first Montana drive, but the offense picked up in the second half.

On their second drive of the third quarter, Gronowski drilled a 34-yard pass to Zach Heins to get SDSU in the red zone. Then Gronowski ran it in himself on the next play from 10 yards out, increasing the SDSU lead to 14-3. On their next drive, Gronowski completed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jadon Janke to seemingly put the game out of reach.

The SDSU defense continued to perform at the highest level, forcing a fumble on Montana's next drive and the offense quickly added a field goal to give the Jackrabbits their largest lead of the game, 23-3.

Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. Contact him at jfernandez1@argusleader.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JFERN31

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota State football takes down Montana, wins FCS national title