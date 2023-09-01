SDSU football: 3 takeaways from the Jackrabbits dominant 45-7 win over Western Oregon

SDSU's Daron Ulrich Jr. (7) carries ball to get the touchdown at Dana J. Dykhouse in Brookings, South Dakota on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

South Dakota State football’s season opener against Western Oregon Thursday felt like a celebration for the 16,258 fans in attendance. A coronation for the success they had a year ago, going 14-1 en route to the program’s first FCS national championship.

The marching band’s pregame performance faced the newly minted lettering in Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium that reads 2022 National Champions. The Jackrabbits also honored John Stiegelmeier, the man who coached the program for 25 years and led them to their first national championship, before the game. Stiegelmeier stood near the 15-yard line as the renamed Stiegelmeier Family Student-Athlete Center was unveiled.

A highlight video that featured the radio play call of the team winning the national championship played as SDSU players sprinted onto the field for the game.

Once the game kicked off, the celebration continued. The Jackrabbits unleashed an offensive onslaught and on defense they made it nearly impossible for the Wolves to get downfield, much to the crowd's liking, and ultimately won the game 45-7.

Gronowski ended the game with 121 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown.

On defense, senior linebacker Saiveon Williamson led the way with eight total tackles, 1.5 for a loss. The defense allowed Western Oregon to rush for only 102 yards and forced three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. The last time the Jackrabbits did that was in the 2021 playoffs against UC Davis.

In the Wolves' first drive SDSU senior cornerback DyShawn Gales broke up opposing quarterback Gannon Winker’s pass which landed right into the hands of junior safety Colby Huerter, who ran the interception back 53 yards for a touchdown.

In Western Oregon's first drive of the second quarter, Jackrabbits sophomore safety Tucker Large picked off another pass and ran it back 64 yards for a touchdown.

Here are three takeaways from South Dakota State's 45-7 win over Western Oregon.

Freshman Griffin Wilde emerged as a great wide receiver option right now

SDSU's Griffin Wilde (18) catches the ball for a touchdown at Dana J. Dykhouse in Brookings, South Dakota on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

The first touchdown of the Jackrabbits season was a 31-yard bomb from junior quarterback Mark Gronowski to freshman wide receiver and Jefferson high school alumni Griffin Wilde.

Wilde finished the game with a team-high 79 receiving yards on just four receptions. The first-year wide receiver said he believes his performance showed that he could be another playmaker on a team chock-full of them.

His head coach said it's been a hand in glove fit for Wilde.

"That kid is for sure deserving of everything he got tonight," Jackrabbits football coach Jimmy Rogers said of Wilde's performance postgame. "He's only going to get better ... It's been seamless for Griffin. He definitely has an advantage."

Chase Mason has a standout performance from the backup QB spot

Sophomore quarterback Chase Mason was a freak athlete in his time at Viborg-Hurley. He could throw the ball with elite precision from the QB position and run the ball with force.

Now back in South Dakota after committing to play baseball at Nebraska, he earned his first playing time with the Jackrabbits and took full advantage.

The second-year quarterback passed for 67 yards and rushed for 40, including a 33-yard touchdown run.

"He has taken just huge steps, just progressively getting better since he's been here," Rogers said of Mason. "and "He had a knee injury that kind of sidelined him last year, and he never really got down. He stayed focused. For him to get those reps and then lead us right down the field and make some big plays with his legs, it was good to see that. It was good for his confidence, and he's only going to get better. You may see him here in the future, who knows. But we're excited about where he's at and how he's hungry to get better constantly."

Gronowski and Isaiah Davis make program history

SDSU's Isaiah Davis (22) rolls into the touchdown at Dana J. Dykhouse in Brookings, South Dakota on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

That first touchdown pass from Gronowski to Wilde was historic. Literally.

That touchdown pass elevated Gronowski to sixth in SDSU football history in passing touchdowns.

"The accomplishments and stuff like that (are cool,)" Gronowski said postgame. "But I mean, all those are team wise. I can't do it if the receivers aren't catching the ball, and I can't do it if the whole line is not protecting."

On the next drive the Jackrabbits offense had, senior running back Isaiah Davis made his own history. With a four-yard rushing touchdown he also became sixth in program history in rushing touchdowns.

"I think their stats and the records are one thing," Rogers said. (But) who they are as leaders, who they are as workers, I mean that is everything to this team ... They mean more to us as people than they ever do as a number on a sheet."

Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. Contact him at jfernandez@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JFERN31

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: 3 takeaways from SDSU football's dominant 45-7 win over Western Oregon