South Dakota State football defeats North Dakota in Missouri Valley conference opener

Sep. 30—BROOKINGS — South Dakota State made a statement in their Missouri Valley Football Conference opener, crushing the 12th-ranked North Dakota Fighting Hawks 42-21 in front of 19,231 fans at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. It was the Jackrabbits' 18th win in a row, continuing a school record.

The top-ranked defending national champions had their way with the Hawks early, scoring with ease on their first two possessions to take a 14-0 lead, and after UND (2-2) answered with a lengthy scoring drive to cut the lead in half, SDSU staged an 18-play, 91-yard drive that took them almost to halftime, capping it off with a Mark Gronowski to Jaxon Janke touchdown pass that made it 21-7 at the half.

While Gronowski had another efficient day under center, it was the running game and specifically the play of the Jackrabbit offensive line that drove the bus in this win. SDSU finished the game with 266 rushing yards on just 37 carries, a whopping 7.2 average.

The Jacks defense also had a good day. They recorded their first two sacks of the season, sparked by the return of middle linebacker Adam Bock, who finished the game with 10 tackles and a sack. UND had just 234 yards of offense, and two of their three touchdowns came late in the game after the outcome had been decided.

Isaiah Davis ended the game with 132 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, while Gronowski threw for 167 yards and a touchdown pass with a touchdown run.

SDSU (4-0) will take to the road next week to face Illinois State.