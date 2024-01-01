South Dakota State ends game on 14-2 run to put UND away

Dec. 31—BROOKINGS, S.D. — A 14-2 run to close the game gave South Dakota State the win running away from UND on Sunday afternoon at Frost Arena.

The Fighting Hawks dropped to 0-2 in Summit League play with an 80-61 defeat on New Year's Eve.

UND trailed by seven after a Tsotne Tsartsidze basket made it 66-59 with 4 minutes, 36 seconds remaining.

But one free throw each from Tyree Ihenacho and B.J. Omot would be the only offense the rest of the way for the Hawks, who lost in lopsided fashion at home to St. Thomas in the Summit League opener.

The Jacks were led by Zeke Mayo's 25 points and 20 points from William Kyle III. Luke Appel added 10 points.

UND landed three players in double figured, led by Ihenacho and Tsartsidze (16 each). Eli King chipped in 11 points before fouling out.

UND struggled from 3-point range in the second half. The Hawks were 1-for-15 from deep in the second half.

One of UND's top 3-point shooters, Treysen Eaglestaff, was 1-for-9 from 3-point range and 2-for-13 from the field to finish with six points.

Omot ended with nine points and was 2-for-7 from 3-point range.

UND started hot, taking a 10-point lead when Eaglestaff hit a free throw for an 18-8 lead but the Jacks whittled the advantage to a tie game at 28-28. Matt Mims then scored on a fast break to give the Jacks the lead it wouldn't surrender.

SDSU led 36-33 at halftime.

The Jacks had the advantage at points in the paint 44-20 and fastbreak points 10-2.

UND will now take part in the Summit League-Big Sky Challenge. The Hawks hosts Northern Colorado on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center before visiting Northern Arizona on Jan. 6 at 2 p.m.

UND will restart conference play on the road at Omaha on Jan. 11.

The Hawks, who have dropped three straight, are no 8-7 overall and 2-5 on the road.