South Dakota State claims most significant in-state rivalry matchup to date over South Dakota

South Dakota State running back Isaiah Davis searches for the gaps in the USD defense on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion, South Dakota.

In a game where the DakotaDome appeared to be split red and blue, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits rewarded their fans for making the trip to Vermillion with a 37-3 win over their in-state rivals.

The matchup was a defensive showdown in the first quarter, with neither team passing the 60-yard mark in total yardage. SDSU finished the quarter with only 30 yards while USD had 58.

The Coyotes scored their only points of the half on their first drive of the game. Bouman opened the drive with a couple long passes to tight end JJ Galbreath. Freshman running back Keyondray Jones saved USD from an early punt, converting on third and six to keep the drive alive and get South Dakota into field goal range.

Coyotes' kicker Will Leyland converted a career-long 50-yard field goal to give South Dakota the 3-0 lead, which they would hold until the second quarter when the Jackrabbits’ offense broke through.

SDSU running back Isaiah Davis was heavily featured in the team’s opening drive of the second quarter. He secured three first downs on a 93-yard, 8-minute scoring drive. A controversial targeting penalty on Coyotes sophomore defensive back Shahid Barros helped the Jackrabbits get deep in the red zone late in the drive. Barros had already made an impact on the game, picking off Mark Gronowski in the first quarter.

After the penalty it didn’t take long for South Dakota State to convert. Jadon Janke rushed it in seven yards for the touchdown to put the Jacks up 7-3.

On the following drive USD had a chance to strike back when Aidan Bouman targeted Carter Bell for what should’ve been a huge gain, but instead the junior wide receiver bobbled it, and the Coyotes were forced to punt a couple plays later.

South Dakota running back Travis Theis jumps over the incoming SDSU defender on Saturday Oct. 28, 2023 at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion, South Dakota.

It was all Jackrabbits from there.

A couple of explosive plays – a 30-yard pass up the middle from Gronowski to Jadon Janke and a 20-yard touchdown run from Amar Johnson – highlighted South Dakota State’s second scoring drive. After the touchdown, a "Let's go Rabbits" chant from SDSU fans echoed throughout the dome.

The Coyotes still had 1:57 to get down the field and add some points before the break but Jackrabbits sophomore safety Tucker Large came up with a huge interception to turn the tables. SDSU quickly got down the field and converted a field goal to take a 17-3 lead into halftime.

Gronowski finished the game with 207 yards, completing 13 of his 19 passes. Davis and Johnson rushed for 69 and 66 yards respectively. Johnson had a pair of 20-yard touchdown runs.

Bouman completed 17 of 31 passes for 133 yards and was picked off twice.

The Jackrabbits next game will be against another rival: North Dakota State. The Bison will travel to Brookings for the matchup on Saturday, Nov. 4.

South Dakota will look to bounce back on Saturday Nov. 4 on the road against Southern Illinois.

This story will be updated with postgame comments from players and coaches and additional photos.

