South Dakota State basketball falls short against Utah in March Madness

SDSU's forward Tori Nelson (20) drives to the basket on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

The Jackrabbits faithful in attendance rose to their feet to say goodbye to her for the last time. South Dakota State's lone senior Tori Nelson had been the epitome of toughness and heart all night but as she walked off the floor for the final time in her career, she couldn’t help but shed tears.

Nelson played through a knee injury that will require surgery in Saturday’s NCAA Tournament first round matchup against No. 5 seed Utah. The Mendota Heights, Minnesota native sported a measurable knee brace on her right leg but didn’t let that slow her down.

The Jackrabbits had the worst start they probably could've imagined. Brooklyn Meyer got in early foul trouble, SDSU turned the ball over six times in the first quarter, and they shot poorly from the field. They went into the second quarter trailing 20-3.

A pair of back-to-back threes from Nelson sparked a huge 17-0 second quarter run that got SDSU back into the game. South Dakota State outscored Utah 21-7 and went into the break down by only three.

SDSU's forward Tori Nelson (20) looks to pass on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Nelson entered halftime with a team-high 11 points.

The Utes responded in the second half though, outscoring the Jackrabbits 41-30 to win the game 68-54 and advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Utah created 19 SDSU turnovers and held them to just 32.65% shooting from the field. The Jackrabbits also uncharacteristically struggled from the free throw line, making just 65.5% of their 29 attempts.

Nelson scored a team-high 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting and ends her South Dakota State career 16th all-time in points.

Meyer ended the night with 13 points, 5 rebounds and 9 turnovers. Mesa Byom had a team-high 12 rebounds. Paige Meyer tallied her 1,000th point and nearly recorded a double-double, scoring 12 points on 4 of 13 shooting and grabbing 8 rebounds.

Utah forward Alissa Pili drives toward the basket under cover from Oregon center Phillipina Kyei as the Oregon Ducks host the No. 16 Utah Utes Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

Alissa Pili was a force for Utah, scoring a game-high 26 points on 11 for 20 shooting and pulling down 7 rebounds. Kennedy McQueen finished second in scoring for the Utes with 17 points on 7 of 11 shooting from the floor and had 6 assists.

Although they lost, South Dakota State had an incredible season. They fought through adversity and still went undefeated in conference play and won 21 consecutive games.

The Jackrabbits will be in great position for another run to the NCAA Tournament next season. They’ll return the majority of their roster and have multiple rotation players returning injury.

Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. Contact him at jfernandez1@argusleader.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JFERN31

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota St vs Utah in March Madness: Jacks fall short