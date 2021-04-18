South Dakota State awarded No. 1 seed in spring FCS football playoffs
Apr. 18—For the first time in school history, the South Dakota State University football team has earned the top seed in the 16-team Football Championship Subdivision playoffs and will host Holy Cross in the opening round of the FCS playoffs.
The Jackrabbits (5-1 ) received the Missouri Valley Football Conference's automatic bid after defeating North Dakota State, 27-17, on April 17 to earn a share of the league title. SDSU will be making its ninth consecutive appearance in the FCS playoffs and 10th overall.
Holy Cross (3-0) earned the automatic bid out of the Patriot League. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, with the game televised on ESPN3.com. In-person attendance for FCS playoffs games will be capped at 25% due to NCAA regulations.
SDSU's selection as the No. 1 overall seed was a national surprise, as the Jacks were picked over No. 1-ranked and undefeated James Madison, which was slotted third. Sam Houston, located in Huntsville, Texas and undefeated at 6-0, was seeded No. 2.
Five Missouri Valley teams qualified for the playoffs, including NDSU, Missouri State, North Dakota and Southern Illinois, with the conference claiming four of the six at-large slots available in the bracket. The SDSU/Holy Cross winner will play Weber State or Southern Illinois on quarterfinal weekend May 1 or 2.
The championship semifinals will be played May 8, with the FCS championship game scheduled for Sunday, May 16 in Frisco, Texas.
2020-21 NCAA FCS Playoffs
First round — April 24
Upper bracket
Holy Cross (Mass.) (3-0) at No. 1 South Dakota St. (5-1)
Southern Ill. (5-3) at Weber St. (Utah) (5-0)
Sacred Heart (Conn.) (3-1) at Delaware (5-0)
Davidson (N.C.) (4-2) at No. 4 Jacksonville St. (Ala.) (9-2)
Lower bracket
Virginia Military Institute (6-1) at No. 3 James Madison (Va.) (5-0)
Missouri St. (5-4) at North Dakota (4-1)
Eastern Wash. (5-1) at North Dakota St. (6-2)
Monmouth (N.J.) (3-0) at No. 2 Sam Houston (Texas) (6-0)
Quarterfinals — May 1-2
Times and sites to be announced
Upper bracket
SIU/Weber State winner vs. Holy Cross/SDSU winner
Sacred Heart/Delaware winner vs. Davidson/JSU winner
Lower bracket
Missouri State/UND winner vs. VMI/JMU winner
EWU/NDSU winner vs. Monmouth/SHSU winner