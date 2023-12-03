South Dakota rolls past Sacramento State for FCS second-round win

Dec. 2—VERMILLION — Carson Camp was unable to play the hero role against his former team on Saturday afternoon.

Thrust into the game in the second quarter amid a shower of boos, the Sacramento State backup quarterback and former USD starter attempted to jump-start the Hornets' upset bid inside the DakotaDome.

Instead, it was No. 3 South Dakota getting the last laugh, as the Coyotes, powered by two touchdown passes Aidan Bouman and a pair of key turnovers, surged to a 34-24 win in the FCS playoff second round.

USD's best season in its Division I history continues to reach new heights, as the Coyotes advance to the FCS quarterfinals for the first time in program history and improved to 10-2, where it will play the winner of Montana State and North Dakota State at home next weekend.

Sac State starter Kaiden Bennett, who opened the game by throwing an interception, then fumbled the football — resulting in 56-yard scoop-and-score for Coyote defensive lineman Mi'Quise Grace to lead 17-3 — hurt his shoulder in the second quarter, according to coach Andy Thompson, and Camp came into the game.

Camp, who lost his job to Aidan Bouman in the middle of last season then transferred out of the program, steered a touchdown drive on his first possession to put Sac State back in the game.

Camp played well, finishing 14-of-23 passing for 168 yards and a touchdown while steering Sac State to three touchdowns.

But USD had enough big plays in its pocket to keep the Hornets at arms length. Bouman connected with tight end JJ Galbreath for a 75-yard touchdown pass to go up 24-10.

A 32-yard completion from Bouman to Jack Martens in the third quarter set up a two-yard touchdown run by Travis Theis put USD up 31-14.

After allowing two first-half touchdown, Coyotes' defense made a number of key stops in the second half, including a sack by Brendan Webb and Grace inside the red zone to force a Sac State field goal in the fourth quarter.

The Coyotes' offense was steadied by its run game, going for a combined 215 yards, while Bouman was 11-of-16 passing for 174 yards.

This story will be updated.