South Dakota native Nash Hutmacher realizing his potential as defensive leader at Nebraska

Oct. 7—LINCOLN, Neb. — Nash Hutmacher is used to being the center of attention.

For South Dakota sports fans, they got to know the big, athletic wrestler who dominated at Chamberlain High School to the tune of four state championships.

And now Hutmacher is at the center of the University of Nebraska's vaunted Blackshirt defense, playing nose guard at a robust 6-foot-4, 330 pounds as one of the most prominent major college-football players each week from the Rushmore State.

Through five games of the 2023 season, Hutmacher — wearing No. 0 — is playing a pivotal role in Nebraska's 3-3-5 defense, often tasked with taking on two offensive lineman at a time and filling up space in the middle of scrimmage.

It took a while for Hutmacher to become a household player for the Huskers. But it's something he's had his sights set on, and now, in his fourth year of college, he's reached his goal.

"It's been a combination of a lot of years of hard work and just everything coming together for me finally this year," Hutmacher said. "Being the starting nose tackle, playing a lot of snaps, it's been a really awesome experience."

"Seeing him out there seems a little surreal at times, but it's definitely a lot of fun," said Hutmacher's father, Joe Hutmacher, who grew up a Nebraska fan.

Hutmacher had several collegiate options coming out of Chamberlain, where he dominated in football and wrestling. He considered offers from Wisconsin, Iowa State, Oregon and Missouri before committing to Nebraska, just a five hour drive from home.

As a redshirt freshman in 2020, Hutmacher appeared in just one game. In 2021, he played in 11 games on special teams and defense. In his sophomore season last year, he played in all 12 games, starting twice and recording 15 tackles.

However, Hutmacher hadn't reached his potential yet.

Joe believed his son was carrying "about 20 pounds" of excess weight last season and could be in better shape.

"We talked about it and it was a goal of his throughout the year, prior to the new coaching staff coming in, I think he knew he had to change his diet a little bit and reshape," Joe said.

Credit to Hutmacher's own discipline, the nutrition staff, and the new strength and conditioning staff, led by Corey Campbell, he improved his body prior his junior year.

"I focused a lot more this year on building explosiveness, building lateral movement," Hutmacher said. "A big part of that was the nutrition staff here has been phenomenal working with me to trim down some body fat and be able to move better."

Hutmacher immediately impressed coach Matt Rhule and the new staff in spring ball, and practiced with the first-team. His defensive line coach, Terrance Knighton, told reporters after a spring practice Hutchamer was somebody who "can move and get vertical in the backfield."

Hutmacher's effort resulted in a career highlight prior the start of the season, when he received a phone call from Rhule. His new coach told him his teammates had voted for him to wear a single-digit jersey number, an honor given to the toughest members of the team. He was also named one of 11 Nebraska Blackshirts.

"I was ecstatic," Hutmacher said of the call. "I was really happy and it was just nice that my teammates recognized what I'm doing. And that just helped me to want to elevate it and just keep doing better."

Hutmacher has started each of the first five games, playing nearly every down. Though racking up stats as a nose tackle can be difficult, he's totaled 15 tackles and 3 1/2 tackles for loss. His six tackles against Northern Illinois were a career high, and against No. 2 Michigan last Saturday, he notched three tackles and one quarterback hurry.

Hutmacher believes the Huskers' defense had a mentality to play "relentlessly," and it's helped them allow just 2.86 yards per carry through five games, a stat that places them 14th nationally in run defense.

"I wear it with pride. I love doing what I'm doing," Hutmacher said.

Beyond his personal success, Hutmacher is battling to help Nebrasksa be competitve on a Big 10 and national level.

Since joining the Big 10 in 2011, the Huskers have struggled in the shadows of their 1990s national championships, burning through three coaches. In Scott Frost's tenure, NU went 16-31. New coach Matt Rhule is 2-3 on the year.

"I think the fans and the community put tremendous pressure on the Huskers to be successful. And I know that adds a degree of stress to everything," Joe said.

However, according to Joe, the new coaching staff may be a step in the right direction.

"Nash said Matt Rhule is strict, but he's extremely fair and consistent," Joe said. "He speaks very highly of (Knighton) and he really likes defensive coordinator Tony White ... there's a consistent message and they're all on the same page."

"It's been interesting having a whole new coaching staff," Hutmacher said. "But I dived right into it. I've bought into everything they've been doing since they got here."

Playing for Nebraska has made Hutmacher a popular man back home. Every week, his phone is bombarded with messages and photos from friends and family, and many of his peers have made the trek south to watch him play in-person.

"It means a lot to represent Oacoma, Chamberlain, and just South Dakota," Hutmacher said. "I'm just a small-town kid that's chasing my dreams. It's just been really fun. And I'm super proud of where I come from. I'm the first person to tell people I'm from South Dakota."

His parents, Joe and Laura, try to attend every home game, while also making time to watching their other son, Noah, who is a freshman football player at Northern State. The past four years, Joe has gone down and cooked a barbecue for Hutmacher and his teammates before fall camp begins.

NU is close enough for Hutmacher to visit his family on occasion, while still feeling independent. And most importantly, it's proved the spot where he's been able pursue the game he loves.

"I always knew I was going to make it happen," Hutmacher said. "Just show up to work every day and do the right things and good things are gonna come to you. That's been my mindset this whole time."

"I told him that very few people truly understand the sacrifice and the dedication that it takes to play a Division I sport," Joe said. "So I'm proud of him."