South Dakota high school football championship finalists at a glance

Nov. 7—VERMILLION — Fourteen teams, three days, seven champions to be crowned.

The 2023 high school football season ends with a flurry this week at the DakotaDome, with three contests Thursday and Friday with a nighttime finale on Saturday, as a new class of champions emerge.

Here's how the teams from each class stack up:

Record: 11-0

Playoff path: Defeated No. 8 Rapid City Stevens 56-21 in the quarterfinals, No. 4 Brandon Valley 28-21 in the semifinals.

Championship history: Three championships (2008, 2013-14); 3-0 in title games; last appearance in 2014.

Leaders:

QB Tate Schafer — 177/241 (73.4%), 2,560 yards, 40 TD, 5 INT; 251 yards rushing, 4 TD

RB Dreavin Hodge — 88 carries for 589 yards, 9 TD; one of three backs with 400 yards

WR Jack Smith — 66 receptions for 1,118 yards, 21 TD; 3 kick/punt return TD

WR Isaac Jarovski — 57 receptions for 653 yards, 11 TD

DB Sawyer Tolk — 54 tackles, 2 INT, 1 FF

DL Brycen Mitchell — 52 tackles, 8 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

DL Reuben Diehyee — 25 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 1 FF

Record: 9-2

Playoff path: Defeated No. 6 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46-27 in the quarterfinals, No. 2 Harrisburg 49-34 in the semifinals.

Championship history: Nine championships (1981, 1985-86, 1988, 1991, 1993, 2004-05, 2019); 9-7 in title games; last appearance in 2019.

Leaders:

QB Hayden Groos — 183/295 (62%), 2,565 yards, 30 TD, 6 INT; 43 tackles, 3 DEF INT, 1 DEF TD

RB Maverick Jones — 168 carries for 1,216 yards, 19 TD; 30 receptions for 362 yards, 4 TD; 41 tackles, 3 DEF INT, 1 DEF TD

FB Ryland Satter — 63 receptions for 689 yards, 12 TD; 202 rushing yards, 2 TD; 15 tackles, 3 sacks

WR Henry Theobald — 25 receptions for 512 yards, 4 TD; 31 tackles, 2 DEF INT

LB Sullivan Schlimgen — 88 tackles, 10 TFL, 6 PBU, 1 FR

LB Josh Woelfel — 82 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 FF

Record: 10-1

Playoff path: Defeated No. 8 Spearfish 49-26 in the quarterfinals, No. 4 Watertown 35-14 in the semifinals.

Championship history: Seven championships (2013, 2017-22); 7-2 in title games; last appearance in 2022.

Leaders:

QB Cade Kaiser — 132/206 (64.2%), 2,082 yards, 29 TD; 120 carries, 892 yards, 8 TD

RB Brock Moser — 58 carries for 420 yards, 6 TD; 19 receptions for 209 yards

RB Trey Lewis — 75 carries for 573 yards, 7 TD; 37 tackles

WR Jett Zabel — 55 receptions for 966 yards, 17 TD

LB Chance Carda — 61.5 tackles, 34 solo, 1.5 sacks

DL Emmit Andersen — 49.5 tackles, 23 solo, 6 sacks

Record: 10-1

Playoff path: Defeated No. 7 Huron 17-0 in the quarterfinals, No. 3 Tea Area 33-25 in the semifinals.

Championship history: Eight championships (1982, 1984, 1994-95, 1999, 2002, 2014-15); 8-5 in title games; last appearance in 2015.

Leaders: Individual statistics were not available for the Bucks. Yankton placed six players on the all-Eastern South Dakota Conference team, including Tucker Gilmore at running back and defensive back. Other selections included quarterback Lucas Kampshoff, offensive lineman Cayden Wavrunek, linebacker Matthew Sheldon, defensive lineman Tyson Prouty and kicker/punter Josue Trujillo Megoza.

Record: 11-0

Playoff path: Defeated No. 8 Madison 52-0 in the quarterfinals, No. 4 Sioux Falls Christian 22-14 in the semifinals.

Championship history: Six championships (2008, 2010-12, 2014, 2022); 6-2 in title games; last appearance in 2022.

Leaders:

RB/LB Mason Stubbe — 126 carries for 1,563 yards, 29 TD; 48 tackles, 2 DEF INT, 1 DEF TD

RB Cole Ruesink — 61 carries for 699 yards, 9 TD; 18 receptions for 423 yards, 5 TD

QB Jack Henry — 43/65 (66.2%), 856 yards, 8 TD, 1 INT; 292 rushing yards, 3 TD

LB Aiden Geraets — 70 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 DEF INT, 1 FR

DL Treyse Eastman — 45 tackles, 10 TFL, 6 sacks, 2 FR

Record: 10-1

Playoff path: Defeated No. 7 Chamberlain 45-13 in the quarterfinals, No. 6 Lennox 57-22 in the semifinals.

Championship history: 12 championships (1993, 1996-98, 2000-05, 2007, 2013); 12-4 in title games; last appearance in 2022.

Leaders:

RB/LB Chet Carda — 93 carries for 686 yards, 9 TD; 149 tackles, 18 TFL, 7 sacks, 1 FF

WR Jude Jarding — 43 carries for 483 yards, 9 TD

QB Caden Alfson — 33/63 (52.4%), 609, 8 TD, 5 INT

TE/LB Crew Heier — 11 receptions for 207 yards, 1 TD; 63 tackles, 5 TFL

WR Layton Johnson — 259 rushing yards, 4 TD; 188 receiving yards, 4 TD

LB Keaton Vessells — 49 tackles, 14 TFL, 6 sacks, 2 FF

Record: 10-1

Playoff path: Defeated No. 13 Groton Area 48-13 in the first round, No. 5 Tri-Valley 14-7 in the quarterfinals, No. 1 Winner 21-16 in the semifinals.

Championship history: One championship (2022); 1-0 in title games; last appearance in 2022.

Leaders:

RB/LB Jake Gale — 99 carries for 683 yards, 10 TD;

WR/DB Garrett Merkley — 40 carries for 477 yards, 8 TD; 23 receptions for 315 yards, 3 TD; 2 kick return TD

QB/LB Keaton Gale — 88/150 (58.7%), 1,407 yards, 18 TD, 4 INT; 399 yards, 3 TD; 3 DEF INT

DL Evan Fornia — 40 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 FR, 1 DEF INT, 1 DEF TD

Record: 10-1

Playoff path: Defeated No. 11 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 55-7 in the first round, No. 3 Sioux Valley 49-13 in the quarterfinals, No. 10 Rapid City Christian 28-10 in the semifinals.

Championship history: Zero championships; 0-1 in title games; last appearance in 2003.

Leaders:

QB Colin Iverson — 24/46 (52.2%) for 421 yards, 6 TD; 188 rushing yards, 6 TD

RB/LB Camron Maciejewski — 1,568 yards, 25 TD; 97 tackles, 3 sacks

RB Braden Peterson — 702 yards, 13 TD; 10 receptions for 178 yards

DL Caleb Rickenbach — 60 tackles, 13.5 sacks

Record: 11-0

Playoff path: Defeated No. 16 Viborg-Hurley 42-0 in the first round, No. 9 Hanson 28-0 in the quarterfinals, No. 4 Hamlin 26-3 in the semifinals.

Championship history: One championship (2014); 1-4 in title games; last appearance in 2022.

Leaders:

QB Carter Sommer — 18/37 passing for 361 yards, 9 TD

RB Luke Bormann — 82 carries for 1,059 yards, 14 TD; 8 receptions for 132 yards, 4 TD

RB/LB Brayden Jervik — 79 carries for 670 yards, 13 TD; 51 tackles

RB Kolter Kramer — 40 carries for 531 yards, 7 TD, 4 receptions for 91 yards, 1 TD

DL Will Jodozi — 67 tackles, 5.5 sacks

Record: 10-1

Playoff path: Defeated No. 14 Ipswich 60-14 in the first round, No. 6 Elkton-Lake Benton 28-8 in the quarterfinals, No. 2 Platte-Geddes 36-0 in the semifinals.

Championship history: Four championships (2004, 2009, 2014, 2021); 4-2 in title games; last appearance in 2021.

Leaders:

RB/LB Jackson Remmers — 82 carries for 948 yards, 10 TD; 66 tackles

FB/LB Karsyn Feldhaus — 113 carries for 904 yards, 9 TD; 31 tackles, 4 DEF INT

QB/S Taiden Hoyer — 46/71 (64.8%), 865 yards, 16 TD, 2 INT; 881 rushing yards, 12 TD; 46 tackles, 6 DEF INT

FB/LB Tate Miller — 92 carries for 810 yards, 7 TD; 37 tackles, 2 DEF INT

TE/DL Luke Koepsell — 18 receptions for 409 yards, 9 TD; 75 tackles, 9 sacks

Record: 11-0

Playoff path: Defeated No. 16 Colman-Egan 57-0 in the first round, No. 9 Castlewood 56-0 in the quarterfinals, No. 4 Canistota 37-16 in the semifinals.

Championship history: Zero championships; 0-4 in title games; last appearance in 2022.

Leaders: Individual statistics were not available for the Monarchs.

Record: 8-3

Playoff path: Defeated No. 10 Estelline/Hendricks 46-6 in the first round, No. 2 Alcester-Hudson 14-10 in the quarterfinals, No. 3 Philip 18-14 in the semifinals.

Championship history: One championship (2012); 1-0 in title games; last appearance in 2012.

Leaders:

QB Jace Vomacka — 63/99 passing (63.7%) for 1,114 yards, 13 TD; 36 carries for 1,256 yards

RB Gavin Landmark — 154 carries for 1,256 yards, 25 TD; 75 tackles, 2 sacks

WR Jacob Jorenby — 23 receptions for 585 yards, 8 TD; 44 tackles

LB Devon Landmark — 72 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries

Record: 9-2

Playoff path: Defeated No. 16 Faith 54-14 in the first round, No. 8 Hitchcock-Tulare 38-14 in the quarterfinals, No. 3 De Smet 46-19 in the semifinals.

Championship history: Five championships (2002, 2004-05, 2008, 2013); 12-4 in title games; last appearance in 2013.

Leaders:

RB Aziah Meyer — 173 carries for 1,669 yards, 33 TD

RB Tyler Tjeerdsma — 101 carries for 782 yards, 8 TD

QB/DB Paxton Bierema — 18/36 (50%), 385 yards, 7 TD, 4 INT; 258 rushing yards, 4 TD; 87 tackles, 3 DEF INT

LB Terran Talsma — 104 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks, 5 FR, 1 DEF TD

TE/DE Trace Pelton — 36 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 sacks; 144 receiving yards, 3 TD

TE/DE Landon Thury — 29 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 sacks; 150 receiving yards, 3 TD

Record: 10-1

Playoff path: Defeated No. 15 Jones County 50-0 in the first round, No. 10 Kadoka Area 48-0 in the quarterfinals, No. 11 Potter County 42-0 in the semifinals.

Championship history: Zero championships; 0-3 in title games; last appearance in 2014.

Leaders:

QB/S Layne Cotton — 60/109 (55.1%), 1,134 yards, 16 TD, 4 INT; 469 rushing yards, 12 TD

RB/LB Garrett Cramer — 102 carries for 947 yards, 16 TD

TE/LB Charlie Deiter — 23 receptions for 492 yards, 8 TD; 81 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks, 3 DEF INT

RB/DB Spencer Melius — 14 receptions for 294 yards, 3 TD; 68 tackles, 6 TFL, 6 DEF INT, 1 DEF TD; 2 kick/punt return TD