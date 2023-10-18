South Dakota Gridiron Report: Sleepers, rematches to watch in the high school football playoffs

Oct. 18—MITCHELL — The South Dakota high school football playoffs are here, with the brackets set in Class 11B and the nine-man classes.

So let's do what we always do with the Gridiron Report: analyze it and pick it apart.

Here's a look at the top teams we're keeping an eye on despite where they were seeded, potential sleepers, the travel involved for the first round and the rematches for the opening round.

Nobody wants to play the No. 1 or No. 2 seeds. But there's surely a few lower-seeded teams that are going to be tough to beat and are probably going to scare opponents with Dome dreams. Here's a handful that fit the bill — with the necessary criteria being that teams that are seeded No. 5 or higher:

* Hot Springs: The Bison have been proving they're competitive for the last year and a half, including a run to the Class 11B semifinals last season before falling to eventual state champion Elk Point-Jefferson. Hot Springs was 7-1 this year, only falling to Class 11A power Dell Rapids (20-14 in Hot Springs), and the Bison are the No. 6 seed in the bracket. They've only allowed 32 total points to Class 11B foes this season.

* Wall: Whoa, Wall feels too good to be a No. 5 seed, especially considering they were 7-1 on the season with a slight blip against Philip early in the season and are the defending Class 9AA champions. As we wrote last week, Burk Blasius is among the most dangerous players in this class with the ball in his hands. Experience is valuable this time of year and Wall picked that up in 2022. There's a lot of reasons why the Class 9AA postseason is set up to be great but the top-half of the bracket is absolutely loaded, with Wall, Hamlin and Parkston all in the same potential semifinal matchup. And that doesn't even count the next team on this list.

* Hanson: Another squad that feels obviously under-seeded, the Beavers take a 6-2 record on the road in the first round. Hanson's two defeats this season came to the No. 1 and No. 3 seeds in the bracket, as the Beavers were the lone squad to keep it competitive with Parkston (a 16-6 final). Hanson enters on a four-game win streak and having scored 187 points across its past three contest. The Beavers are rolling at the right time and could be staring a quarterfinal rematch with the top-seeded Trojans in the face.

* Wolsey-Wessington: Another team with a traditionally high-powered offense when they've everything right, and the Warbirds are probably going to be in one of the most interesting matchups of the first-round against Chester. (As we

pointed out on this week's Prep Sports Huddle podcast

, the bottom part of this Class 9A bracket has a lot of new names when it comes to potential teams to make the Dome but the Warbirds were there as recently as 2020.) The Warbirds have been more off than on with the offense but they're worth keeping an eye on.

* Herreid/Selby Area: More Dome experience here with the Wolverines, who played nine games and rattled off a 7-2 record. HSA didn't lose to a team in its class this season but it also played the weakest schedule of anyone in Class 9B, according to opponent's win percentage. (Interestingly by the same metric, its first-round opponent Gayville-Volin played the toughest slate of anyone in the Class 9B bracket.) If HSA can get its offense up and running early, they're going to be a tough team to defeat after averaging 32 points per game this season.

The bus drivers rack up the miles this time of year and with the matchups set, here's a look at who has how far to go in the first round.

The longest trip of the opening round goes to Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan, which is making the same trip to Hot Springs it made last year in the first round, a 357-mile one-way excursion to the southern Black Hills (via Google Maps).

A pair of West River foes also rank highly, with Gregory drawing the 5-hour, 20-minute trip north to Buffalo to face Harding County/Bison, measuring at 354 miles one way. St. Thomas More — never a stranger to bus miles — heads to Tri-Valley for its game in Colton, a 339-mile trip.

There are no cheap trips in the Class 9B bracket in the first round, with five trips over 200 miles and two over 300 miles. As such, it should come as little surprise that Class 9B is the travel champion of the first round, with a combined one-way distance of 1,839 miles, which topped Class 11B (1,715), Class 9AA (1,316) and Class 9A (1,202).

Gayville-Volin trekking north to Herreid/Selby Area is the top Class 9B trip at 342 miles one way, while Faith to Avon is a close second in the class at 318 miles. The closest of the Class 9B matchups is Kadoka Area traveling to Sully Buttes, a mere 128-mile one-way jaunt to Onida for the first round.

As for close trips, only four opponents are within 100 miles of each other on Thursday night. They include:

* Webster Area at Deuel (Clear Lake), 77 miles

* Viborg-Hurley at Parkston, 61 miles

* Centerville at Canistota, 50 miles

But the grand winner is Estelline/Hendricks at Deubrook Area (White) at only 23 miles in Class 9A. Estelline and White are only one exit apart on Interstate 29, and Hendricks, Minnesota, is only 16 miles from White. The Dolphins' home field isn't directly between Estelline and Hendricks, but it's pretty darn close.

There are only five rematches in the first round of the nine-man and Class 11B playoffs, compared to eight of them in 2022. The most notable is Rapid City Christian heading back to Wessington Springs after winning 7-0 last week and facing the Blackhawks for the third time in the past two seasons.

On the other side of that, Deubrook Area won the earlier meeting with Estelline/Hendricks, but that was in the opening week of the season, so the two teams might well be throwing out the game film of that one.

Of note: In 2022, all eight higher seeded teams in playoff rematches won at home, as well.

Class 11B

Sept. 8

No. 2 Deuel 27, No. 15 Webster Area 15

Class 11B

Oct. 13

No. 10 Rapid City Christian 7, No. 7 WWSSC 0

Class 9AA

Oct. 6

No. 5 Wall 37, No. 12 Kimball/White Lake 8

Class 9A

Sept. 1

No. 2 Alcester-Hudson 42, No. 15 Burke 8

Class 9A

Aug. 18

No. 7 Deubrook Area 22, No. 10 Estelline/Hendricks 14

Believe it or not: The team that hosted the first matchup this year is the host again in all five games.

Three notable results from the week that was in high school football:

* Panthers pick up key win: All credit to Great Plains Lutheran, which was on the Class 9AA playoff bubble entering the final week of the season and picked up a key 28-20 win over Hitchcock-Tulare to assure themselves a playoff spot. The Panthers get to enjoy a little momentum ahead of their first-round playoff matchup at Platte-Geddes.

* Comets quiet undefeated WWSSC: Rapid City Christian traveled east for the final week of the season and silenced the previously undefeated Blackhawks to the tune of less than 100 yards. And frankly, with the two teams now set to meet again in the playoffs six days later on the same field in Wessington Springs, the matchup becomes even more interesting. If a team can score two touchdowns, that could be a commanding lead.

* Avon locks up the No. 1 seed with a rally: Trailing at Wolsey-Wessington, the Pirates punched it down in the second half and pushed past the Warbirds for a 22-16 victory. That ended up being a big rally, as Avon jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 in the seed-point final shakeout, allowing the Pirates to be at home for up to three rounds of the playoffs.

Here are three (regular-season) games on next week's schedule we're fired up for:

* Harrisburg (6-2) at Sioux Falls O'Gorman (7-1): As expected, this game will be for the No. 2 seed and potentially for the right to host the other again in two weeks if they meet up for the Class 11AAA semifinals. The Tigers have won four straight games and outscored opponents 136-7 the last two weeks; O'Gorman has done the same over the last three games, dominating foes 101-14 over the last three times out.

* Watertown (6-2) at Tea Area (5-3): One-eighth of a seed point separates the No. 3 Titans and No. 4 Arrows right now with one game left before the playoff bracket is set. Watertown has won three games in a row, while Tea Area should feel good about where it's at considering it's played Class 11AA's toughest schedule. Both teams lost to No. 2 Yankton by 11 points, and being the No. 3 seed might line up well for a rematch in the Class 11AA semifinals. (That's assuming the Bucks don't overtake Pierre for the No. 1 seed, which is not out of the question.)

* Lennox (5-3) at Sioux Falls Christian (6-2): It looks like there's a lot riding on this one, as SFC is No. 4 and Lennox is No. 5 right now. If the Chargers can get their seventh win of the season, can they potentially climb up the seed-point ladder into the No. 3 slot in Class 11A? If Lennox wins, they might have a chance to move up No. 4 and host these same Chargers next week. A loss could send them down behind Dakota Valley and into the No. 6 seed. The Orioles have lost their last two games with only 14 total points scored, so a bounceback could be in order.