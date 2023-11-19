South Dakota football breaks DI program record for wins ahead of Selection Sunday

South Dakota defeated Western Illinois 48-6 in the regular season finale to win a school Division I record ninth game.

Western Illinois finished winless for the second year in a row and played their final game as a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference on Saturday. The Leathernecks scored their only touchdown of the game in the first quarter on a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matt Morrissey.

USD quarterback Aidan Bouman completed 11 of his 20 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns. Bouman launched a couple of explosive touchdown passes to teammates Keyondray Jones and Carter Bell in the first half.

First, the sophomore quarterback connected with Jones, who took the short pass 54 yards into the end zone in the first quarter. Then in the second quarter he found Carter Bell 56-yards down the field for another touchdown. Bell caught seven passes for a season-high 142 yards.

Running back Nate Thomas returned from injury and had eight carries for a team-high 102 yards and a 59-yard touchdown run.

The Coyotes outgained Western Illinois 559-171 in total yardage on the way to a 48-6 win at Hanson Field.

Redshirt freshman Mi’Quise Grace accounted for two of the Coyotes’ four sacks while Nick Gaes had another and led the team with seven tackles.

The Coyotes are sure to receive its third FCS playoff bid during South Dakota football coach Bob Nielson's tenure. This is the ninth time in program history that USD has won nine games in a season.

The fifth-ranked Coyotes improved to 9-2 overall after a 3-8 season a year ago. The playoff selection show will start at 11:30 a.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. Contact him at jfernandez@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JFERN31

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Coyotes break DI program record for wins ahead of Selection Sunday