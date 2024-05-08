South Dakota football: Bob Nielson agrees to four-year contract extension

University of South Dakota athletic director Jon Schemmel announced Wednesday that the university has agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension for head football coach Bob Nielson. The contract runs through the 2027 season.

The 2023 campaign was the team's most successful at the Division I level. The Coyotes tallied double-digit wins, hosted two home playoff games, and finished the season ranked fourth in the FCS.

"Getting coach Nielson signed was one of my top priorities from day one of walking back on campus," Schemmel said in a release. "I'm thrilled to be able to do that as he and his staff continue to build a championship program here at USD. Bob has earned it."

Nielson, who has 31 years of head coaching experience, ranks first among active FCS coaches and fifth among active NCAA football coaches in wins with 228. He is a three-time National Coach of the Year recipient, a two-time national champion head coach, and was Missouri Valley Football Conference Coach of the Year in 2015 and 2023.

"I want to thank the University administration for their continued commitment and support," Nielson said in a release. "I look forward to working with the outstanding group of coaches and student-athletes we have in USD football and providing future leadership for this program as we set our sights on even higher goals for the 2024 season and beyond."

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota football: Bob Nielson agrees to contract extension