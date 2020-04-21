South Dakota dirt track plans race with 700 spectators despite governor 'strongly' recommending fans not to go

A South Dakota dirt track is set on hosting a race with fans in attendance on Saturday night despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Park Jefferson International Speedway has long been scheduled to host the Open Wheel Nationals and is going ahead with the race despite the governor of the state saying she “strongly recommended” fans not to attend.

The track, located just northwest of Sioux City, Iowa, says it has a capacity for 4,000 spectators and is limiting attendance to 700 and no cash will be accepted for any and all transactions.

“We intend to go overboard on following CDC guidelines,” track owner Adam Adamson told the Sioux Falls Argus-Leader. “We’re just a small race track in rural South Dakota trying to give some entertainment and a little bit of a break from some of this madness that’s going on right now. We think we can do so in a safe environment.”

If the race happens, it could be the first — or maybe even the largest — sporting event to happen since the sporting world effectively shut down in mid-March as the reality of the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States.

At the time of this story, former NASCAR drivers Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace are listed on the track’s IMCA Modified entry list. A 410 sprint car race is also scheduled. The track’s website also requests that all fans in attendance Saturday night wear masks on their faces.

South Dakota has no stay-at-home order

You’re probably wondering why the decision to hold the race is in Adamson’s hands. Well, South Dakota has not issued a ban on non-essential business, a ban on large gatherings or an official stay-at-home order.

Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said "I'm going to strongly recommend to the people of South Dakota that they not go and that they stay home" when she was asked about the race on Monday, though she hasn’t taken any legal action that would prevent it from happening.

While Noem is encouraging social distancing, South Dakota is one of just five states that hasn’t issued a stay-at-home order. Three of the other four states that also haven’t issued official government directives for people to stay away each other — North Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska — border South Dakota.

Cases have grown rapidly in the state

The race is set to happen as South Dakota has become one of fastest-growing states in the country for confirmed coronavirus cases over the past week. The state has over 1,700 confirmed cases of the virus as of early Tuesday evening despite a population of fewer than 900,000. It had fewer than 900 cases on April 13 when there were 200 confirmed cases from workers at a Smithfield meat processing plant.

The rapid growth in the number of infections has been fueled by workers at the currently-closed plant. More than 700 workers have been officially diagnosed with coronavirus and two plant employees with the virus have died.

The state currently has eight confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus, the second-lowest rate per million in the U.S.

