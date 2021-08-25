South Dakota ace Gavin Weir throws his second no-hitter in 2021 Little League World Series

Another game for Gavin Weir, another no-hitter for South Dakota.

South Dakota topped California 1-0 in the Little League World Series behind a no-hitter from Weir on Wednesday. The team advances to play on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Weir's outing produced South Dakota's second no-hitter in the 2021 Little League Series. He threw all six innings and recorded 14 strikeouts after combining with a reliever on Friday for South Dakota's first no-hitter of the tournament. No player even made contact with a pitch of his until the third inning.

Weir threw over 65 pitches on Wednesday, so he will not be eligible to be on the mound for the championship game on Sunday if the team advances that far. Up first is the winner of Ohio vs. California in the Tom Seaver bracket championship on Saturday.

South Dakota pitcher Gavin Weir throws a pitch in the second inning of the game against California.

South Dakota put itself ahead early when Boston Bryant scored off Noah Kuenzi's RBI in the bottom of the first inning.

Elias Emerson was the first California batter to make contact with Weir, but he was shut down quickly by the steadfast infield duo of Hayden Gorsett and Cason Medigar. Gorsett snagged three consecutive putouts to silence California in the top of the third, and Medigar helped the team reach four straight groundouts immediately after players began to connect with Weir's throws.

The bottom of the third left Bryant stranded as California pitcher Gibson Turner needed only nine pitches to close out the inning. The fourth inning looked very similar with three more strikeouts for Turner, who ended the day with eight strikeouts across four innings. Dominic Golia stepped in for California after that and threw a scoreless fifth inning.

