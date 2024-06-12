South Coast athletes, coaches honored by OACA

Jun. 12—Two South Coast students were among 14 student-athletes awarded scholarships at the recent Oregon Athletic Coaches Association banquet in Eugene.

Charles Shorb of Powers was one of eight students to receive the student/athlete scholarship while Emma Spalding of North Bend received a Coach Dave Johnson Scholarship.

In all, the 14 students were awarded $25,000 in scholarships.

Bandon High School received the All Sports Award for Class 2A. The other division winners were Jesuit (6A), Summit (5A), Marist Catholic (4A), Oregon Episcopal (3A) and Crane (1A).

Among awards presented to coaches and administrators, Marshfield athletic director Greg Mulkey received the Marv Heater Distinguished Service Award. Mulkey is completing his final year as athletic director at Marshfield and will become assistant principal next year, trading jobs with Casey McCord, who will become the athletic director.

Earlier this spring, The Oregon Athletic Directors Association honored Mulkey as both the Class 4A athletic director of the year and the athletic director of the year for the large schools (Class 4A-5A-6A).

OACA also announced the 2023-24 coaches of the year for all sports and classifications.

Bandon coach Jordan Sammons was named the Class 2A girls basketball coach of the year.

Four South Coast coaches were honored for track and field, with Marshfield's Chad Scriven the Class 4A boys coach of the year, Siuslaw's Chris Johnson the Class 3A boys coach of the year, Coquille's Jake Cochran the Class 3A girls coach of the year and Bandon's Brent Hutton the Class 2A girls coach of the year. All of those coaches led their teams to state titles in 2023 and the girls teams from Bandon and Coquille won again this year.