South Carolina's Ta'Lon Cooper hits March Madness shot of the day with half-court buzzer beater

Ta'Lon Cooper finished a quiet first half for himself and South Carolina basketball with a bang against Oregon in the March Madness NCAA Tournament first round game in Pittsburgh.

Not just a bang, but a banked-in 3-pointer from about 60 feet.

Cooper ended a drought of more than eight minutes without a South Carolina made field goal with the buzzer-beating heave that banked in to cut Oregon's lead to 34-29 into halftime.

Take a look via TNT and the NCAA:

TA'LON COOPER BEATS THE BUZZER FROM HALF-COURT 👀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/tuwJkiR04v — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2024

Cooper finished the first half with five points and was one of three Gamecocks with multiple made field goals in the first 20 minutes as South Carolina struggled against Oregon's multi-faceted defensive plan.

The Gamecocks will need more production from Cooper and Meechie Johnson in the backcourt against an active Ducks defense that is employing a mix of matchup zone and man. The two combined for eight points in the first half; South Carolina shot 32% as a team in the first 20 minutes.

The South Carolina-Oregon winner will face Creighton on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament after the Blue Jays toppled Akron earlier Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: South Carolina's Ta'Lon Cooper hits half-court buzzer beater in March Madness