South Carolina's Shane Beamer cracks top 25 highest-paid college football coaches: See the list

COLUMBIA — While South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer remains one of the lowest-paid coaches in the SEC, he is the No. 24 highest-paid coach in the country this season according to the USA TODAY Sports salary database released Tuesday.

Beamer's 2022 salary of $2.75 million ranked No. 58 among Division I head coaches and 13th in the SEC. He signed a two-year contract extension through Dec. 31, 2027 in January which increased his 2023 salary to $6.125 million, a raise of more than 122%.

Only two SEC coaches, Vanderbilt's Clark Lea and Mississippi State's Zach Arnett, are making salaries outside of the top 25 nationally in 2023 at No. 56 and 58, respectively. Beamer ranks 11th in the conference this season with a slight edge over Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz making $6 million.

Beamer is 17-14 over his first two-plus years with the Gamecocks and led South Carolina to its winningest season since 2017 in 2022 going 8-5. The team earned its highest ranking ever from the College Football Playoff at No. 19 thanks to upsets of No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson to end the 2022 regular season.

Where Shane Beamer ranks among other recent hires

Beamer is in his third season at South Carolina and is one of the conference's least-experienced head coaches. He never served as a head coach or as an offensive or defensive coordinator before coming to the Gamecocks, though he has spent more than a decade as an assistant in the SEC.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea were both hired 2021, and while Lea is making half of Beamer's salary at $3.05 million, Heupel's January extension bumped him into the top 10 nationally at $9 million annually. It makes sense that Heupel is the highest-paid of the trio after leading Tennessee in 2022 to an 11-2 record and a No. 6 national ranking, its highest since 1999.

Hugh Freeze, who was hired at Auburn this year, and Brian Kelly in his second season at LSU are both making more than Beamer in 2023, though Freeze is only slightly ahead at $6.5 million. Kelly's salary ranks sixth nationally at $9.975 million, and he also has the third-largest buyout at more than $70 million as of Dec. 1, 2023.

Freeze and Kelly both have experience to help justify those numbers. Kelly spent 11 years at Notre Dame before he was hired at LSU and was three-time Coach of the Year with the Irish, He also won two Big East championships at Cincinnati from 2006-09. Freeze was Ole Miss' head coach from 2012-16, but he resigned after school officials discovered multiple calls made to escort services on a university-issued phone during work-related travel. He went on to coach Liberty from 2019-2022, becoming the winningest coach in program history with a 34-15 record over four seasons.

2023 salary of every SEC coach

Nick Saban (Alabama): $11.41 million

Kirby Smart (Georgia): $10.71 million

Brian Kelly (LSU): $9.98 million

Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M): $9.15 million

Mark Stoops (Kentucky): $9.01 million

Josh Heupel (Tennessee): $9 million

Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss): $9 million

Billy Napier (Florida): $7.27 million

Hugh Freeze (Auburn): $6.5 million

Sam Pittman (Arkansas): $6.36 million

Shane Beamer (South Carolina): $6.13 million

Eli Drinkwitz (Missouri): $6 million

Clark Lea (Vanderbilt): $3.05 million

Zach Arnett (Mississippi State): $3 million

