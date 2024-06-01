South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso makes WNBA debut for Chicago Sky vs Caitlin Clark, Fever

Kamilla Cardoso had a familiar challenge on Saturday, when she stepped foot on the court for her WNBA debut against the Indiana Fever.

After sustaining a shoulder injury in a preseason game, the Chicago Sky draft pick played in her first game on Saturday, which happens to be against former teammates Aliyah Boston and Victaria Saxton.

Cardoso also is facing Caitlin Clark, who Cardoso most recently played against in the 2024 NCAA national championship when South Carolina women's basketball beat Iowa.

The game is on ESPN. Cardoso checked in the game at the end of the first quarter.

Cardoso was drafted No. 3 overall in the 2024 WNBA draft, joining the Chicago Sky with Angel Reese from LSU. The two have turned from post players battling in the paint at the college level to teammates in their rookie season in the WNBA.

The #3 overall pick and 2x NCAA Champion, Kamilla Cardoso is available and is set to make her debut for the @chicagosky today at 12pm/ET on ESPN against the Indiana Fever#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/H1OjY7r92J — WNBA (@WNBA) June 1, 2024

Cardoso, a 6-foot-7 center had 15 points in the title game against Clark and in her only preseason appearance for the Sky had six points and four rebounds in 13 minutes.

South Carolina Dawn Staley tweeted a message of support for Cardoso on Saturday morning, saying "Know we will be tuned in to see you represent! All of @GamecockWBB and FAMs love and support you! Let’s gooooooo!!"

Staley frequently tweets about various WNBA games, especially the Fever with Boston and Saxton.

Am I watching the same Fever/Sparks game as what I’m hearing?!! Turnovers have killed the Fever. And defending the 3 ball. — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) May 29, 2024

The Fever are 1-8 on the season, and the Sky are 3-3.

