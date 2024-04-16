South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso on Chicago Sky drafting Angel Reese: 'Nobody's going to get no rebounds on us'

Just a few weeks ago, South Carolina women's basketball forward Kamilla Cardoso and LSU star Angel Reese battled in a chippy SEC championship game that resulted in Cardoso being suspended for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Now? The two star SEC forwards are teammates in the WNBA.

Cardoso and Reese were both selected by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday, with Cardoso going third overall and Reese going seventh overall of the first round. There also appears to be no hard feelings between two of the sport's biggest competitors.

"I think it's going to be great," Cardoso told reporters on Monday. "She's a great player, I'm a great player, so two great players together. Nobody's going to get no rebounds on us."

Cardoso averaged a team-high 14.4 points with 9.7 points and 2.7 blocks per game in her first season as a full-time starter for South Carolina this season, earning the conference's defensive player of the year award. Meanwhile, Reese, the SEC Player of the Year, averaged 18.6 points with 13.4 rebounds per game.

Both of the first-round picks have also won at the highest level, with South Carolina and LSU winning the last two national championships, including Cardoso and Reese both winning the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player.

Kamilla Cardoso, Angel Reese drafted to Chicago Sky

Here's the full clip of Kamilla Cardoso reacting to being teammates with Angel Reese:

Kamilla Cardoso was just asked about Angel Reese being drafted to the Sky as well.



“Nobody is going to get any rebounds on us.” #WNBADraft @WNBA @ForTheWin pic.twitter.com/b33rPkWBW3 — Meghan L. Hall (@ItsMeghanLHall) April 16, 2024

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Kamilla Cardoso: Being teammates with Angel Reese is 'going to be great'