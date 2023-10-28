South Carolina's DQ Smith ejected for targeting vs Texas A&M, will miss first half in Week 10

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — South Carolina football safety DQ Smith was ejected from Saturday's game against Texas A&M late in the third quarter after he was called for a targeting penalty.

Smith's hit was on Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart, and though he tackled the receiver at the torso, he led with the crown of his helmet when he made contact. Because he was ejected in the second half, the sophomore safety will miss the first half of South Carolina's game against Jacksonville State at Williams-Brice Stadium next Saturday (noon, ESPNU), pending a potential appeal.

Smith has started every game and has 53 tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and two pass breakups on the season.

South Carolina (2-5, 1-4 SEC) trailed Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2) 21-7 at halftime in College Station on Saturday. USC entered the game already down two of its three starting wide receivers and a starting offensive lineman due to injuries, and starting left guard Trai Jones exited with a left leg injury on the drive before Smith's targeting call.

The Gamecocks are on a three-game SEC losing streak and have never won at Kyle Field in four meetings. They beat Texas A&M for the first time in program history in 2022 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: DQ Smith ejected for targeting in South Carolina-Texas A&M game