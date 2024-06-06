South Carolina's Dawn Staley weighs in on WNBA commentary after Caitlin Clark foul, praises A'ja Wilson

COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley has weighed in on the latest WNBA discourse.

Following a week of media centered on Caitlin Clark and physicality in the league, Staley tweeted Wednesday night, urging those who are talking about the WNBA to make sure they watch more than just one or a few games.

"Hope all the “just talking heads” are tuned into @WNBA games tonite and tomorrow and the next nite and so on…..so they can equip themselves with a deeper sense of this league. And all of these opinions are great but let it come from watching the entire league," Staley wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Saturday during Kamilla Cardoso's WNBA debut with the Chicago Sky, Chennedy Carter was issued a common foul on Clark for what has been described as a shoulder check. After the game, the league upgraded it to a flagrant-1 violation.

The play caused many to question if there is an increase of physicality this season with Clark as a target but many WNBA players and fans have pushed back on that notion. New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart was asked on Tuesday about new WNBA fans who aren't aware physicality isn't a new thing. Stewart is in her eighth season.

"This is the best league in the world. No one is going to give you anything easy, understanding that and learning how to play through it at this level," Stewart answered. "The fastest, the strongest, the quickest, that's why this is the WNBA. Continue to pay attention to what we do."

A'ja Wilson breaking WNBA records with Las Vegas Aces

While all this is happening, A'ja Wilson has been putting up impressive numbers to start her season. On Wednesday, Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to have 35 plus points, 10 plus rebounds, and 5 plus steals in a single game. Against the Dallas Wings, Wilson had 36 points, 12 rebounds, six steals, two assists and one block.

On the season, Wilson is averaging 27.6 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.

During the game on Wednesday, Staley wrote on X, "give (A'ja Wilson) her trophy now."

Wilson won Rookie of the Year, is a two-time WNBA MVP and two-time Defensive Player of the Year. She's won two WNBA championships in just six seasons.

