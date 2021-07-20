South Carolina's Beamer carving own path

Jul. 19—HOOVER, Ala. — For nearly all of his life, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has had his famous last name used against him. He's worked to change that narrative in recent years and, at SEC Media Days, he took another definitive step.

Beamer, the son of longtime Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, took to the podium as the head coach of South Carolina on Monday. Beamer, the first-year head coach of the Gamecocks in his first ever head coaching gig, made it clear to reporters he wanted to be known as his own man.

"Really, you go back to when I was playing high school football, growing up in Blacksburg, Virginia, there were kids I played with who said, 'The only reason you're the starting whatever on the football team or the baseball team is because your dad's the head coach at Virginia Tech. Then I got into coaching," Beamer said. "Whether it's right or wrong, I always tried to keep that chip on my shoulder, or edge, about myself to prove myself ... I'm very proud of that.

"It was important for me to go out and develop my own reputation and contacts. I did that, and I was thankful to be part of fantastic programs during that time and places I coached."

Beamer, 44, takes over a South Carolina squad that finished the 2020 season 2-8 and fired head coach Will Muschamp partway through the campaign.

Beamer is the youngest South Carolina head football coach since 1993, and his enthusiasm has begun to rub off on players. He was most recently an assistant at Oklahoma and was previously an assistant at Mississippi State.

"I'm excited for him. He's got a competitive mindset. He wants to win at everything he does," South Carolina tight end Nick Muse said. "We had 7 a.m. workouts, and I get there at 6:15. And I saw him out there doing the same workout that we're about to do. That's just who he is."