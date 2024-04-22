South Carolina WR Xavier Legette sees similarities between C.J. Stroud & Patrick Mahomes

The Houston Texans have two Round 2 selections entering the 2024 NFL draft.

Currently slotted to select at No. 42 and No. 59 overall, the Texans could be on the move. General manager Nick Caserio even addressed the potential of losing a draft pick or two in hopes of gaining a premier talent.

“Given our history, it will probably change at some point,” Caserio said Thursday.

The second round is expected to be rich with defensive contributors that second-year coach DeMeco Ryans may need for a potential Super Bowl run. But the draft also features one of the deepest receiver drafts in years, meaning a difference-maker could be found on Day 2.

One of those players is South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette, who believes Houston’s C.J. Stroud might be near the same level as three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes.

“Playing with C.J. Stroud, that’s almost just as good as playing with Pat Mahomes,” Legette told Texans Wire in an exclusive interview. “Stroud, he’s young and he did a great job his rookie season. If I’m blessed enough to go there, we could do some damage.”

Legette broke out as a fifth-year senior with 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns during his final season with the Gamecocks. After Juice Wells suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3’s loss to Georgia, the South Carolina native became the only significant play-maker for Spencer Rattler and the passing game in Columbia.

Legette might not be the first choice for Houston following the trade for Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs, but he has met with the franchise since the pre-draft process began back in January.

“They were my first meeting,” Legette said of his interactions with Houston at the Senior Bowl.

Legette proved during the week-long event his capabilities of being a game-changing receiver. Houston has coveted players who previously participated in the Senior Bowl under Caserio’s watch, including prospects like Nico Collins, Jalen Pitre and Tank Dell.

Legette’s praise for Stroud, however, comes with a high honor. Mahomes remains the league’s top passer and should be considered a lock to reach the NFL Hall of Fame after securing three Super Bowl titles before turning 30.

Stroud, who won Offensive Rookie of the Year after becoming the fifth passer in league history to throw for 4,000-plus yards in his first year, could soon be a consistent MVP candidate. While he may have a ways to go to reach Mahomes’ accolades, their talent is uncanny between the two gunslingers.

For a franchise that a year ago was considered one of the league’s worst, it is a miraculous turnaround that aspiring players entering the league believe their quarterback situation is akin to having a league MVP.

Stroud will carry heavy expectations and high Super Bowl odds entering his second year, though Mahomes had the same expectations entering his sophomore year as a starter. He went on to defeat San Francisco for his first Lombardi Trophy.

