South Carolina WR Xavier Legette discusses 2024 NFL draft with Panthers Wire

Xavier Legette isn’t shy about his mutual interest with the Carolina Panthers.

“I’ve met with the Panthers four or five times,” the 2024 NFL draft prospect told the Panthers Wire in an exclusive interview on behalf of Six Star Pro Nutrition.

His multiple visits with the team had been somewhat well documented—with heavy Panther representation at his pro day, a top-30 visit to Charlotte and meetings during the scouting combine and the Senior Bowl.

The Mullins, S.C. native, however, revealed they’ve been even more direct about their intentions.

“The relationship, it just keeps continuing to grow,” Legette said. “They’re really hoping that I can make it to the second round. They keep telling me that if I’m sitting at (Pick) 33, they’re going to take me.”

“I’ve met with the Panthers 4 or 5 times… They keep telling me that if I’m sitting at (pick) 33 they’re going to take me.” South Carolina WR Xavier Legette was not shy about disclosing his relationship with the receiver-needy, local Carolina Panthers. The interest is real. pic.twitter.com/xB1gZ9PpNE — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) April 22, 2024

It was a bold and direct statement from the fifth-year breakout star, who gathered 71 receptions for a stunning 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns for the South Carolina Gamecocks this past season. Throw in a strong performance in Mobile and great numbers at Indianapolis, and it’s easy to see how Legette could be flying up draft boards.

Xavier Legette is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.92 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 24 out of 3063 WR from 1987 to 2024. Splits Projectedhttps://t.co/mhRpjR2bdC pic.twitter.com/0kP12WFfpF — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

That interest also goes well beyond the Panthers, as Legette described his budding stock.

“My name has continued to buzz, I don’t know how the draft is going to go,” he stated. “They had me going late third round, now they’re telling me I could go No. 15 to 32, or even early second round.”

The 6-foot-1, 221-pound pass catcher is widely regarded as one of the top options in a particularly deep receiver class. But as is the case for all draft hopefuls, he succinctly noted that it’s “up in the air now.”

The fit with the hometown Panthers is particularly interesting. New president of football operations/general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales are tasked with rescuing last year’s No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young after a disastrous rookie season. Former head coach Frank Reich’s offense and staff did him no favors in 2023, and the surrounding talent infrastructure compounded the issue significantly.

Canales, who was the architect behind a revival for Baker Mayfield and a career campaign for wide receiver Mike Evans in Tampa Bay last year, may believe that Legette could be an important chess piece in supporting Young.

On behalf of @SixStarPro, South Carolina WR Xavier Legette spoke to me about his draft process and soaring stock. He believes he could be drafted anywhere from Pick 15 to the early second round. pic.twitter.com/v63hexf1U2 — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) April 22, 2024

In fact, Legette stated that Canales expressed exactly that.

“Man, well I’ve seen the things he did with Mike Evans. I know what (Canales) told me when I came for my top-30 visit. Told me they’re going to use me just as much as they use him. I don’t have a problem with that as long as I can get the ball in my hands.”

South Carolina WR Xavier Legette is more than familiar with Carolina Panthers HC Dave Canales’ offensive work: “Man, I’ve seen the things he did with Mike Evans. I know what (Canales) told me when I came for my Top 30 visit – Told me they’re going to use me as they used him.” pic.twitter.com/SyI2zTcdPq — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) April 22, 2024

Legette could reasonably play any three of wide receiver slots in Canales’ new offense and was a versatile threat during his time at South Carolina. To his credit, he has no doubts about potentially bringing an Evans-eque impact.

“I look to be a big-time, big-name player in the league,” Legette said. “I can run with anybody. The big names that they’re already screaming. I want them to be screaming my name just like that.”

Alongside the recent acquisition of Diontae Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Legette could help kickstart a rapid turn around for Young. After years of competing against Young’s Alabama Crimson Tide, Legette knows exactly what kind of talent he’d be working with from Day 1.

“He’s a great player,” he said of the Panthers quarterback and former Heisman Trophy winner. “I know he can put the ball in the right spots and I’ll be able to get open and make those plays.”

Beyond familiarity with Young, Canales and a growing relationship with the building, Carolina would represent one additional bonus for Legette – the ability to stay home. He spoke about what staying in the area would mean to himself and his family .

“I’m already familiar with the area,” he said before transitioning to discuss his loved ones. “The best thing about it would be my family wouldn’t have to jump on flights or be worried about how they see me play. They could drive up and be at every game.”

Legette recently partnered with Six Star Pro Nutrition to help launch their new protein shake in Kellogg’s Froot Loops cereal flavor. The cereal flavored product, which launches this month, will be available exclusively at Sam’s Clubs locations.

The dynamic athlete will be watching the NFL draft at home with his family when he finds out on either Thursday or Friday evening where he will begin his career as a professional wide receiver. And Panthers fans will have to see if Legette’s budding relationship with the organization will blossom into one that actually plays out on the field.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire