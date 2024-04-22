South Carolina WR Xavier Legette says he expects to go to the Panthers at N0. 33

One of our favorite wide receiver prospects in the 2024 NFL draft is South Carolina receiver Xavier Legette. When you watch him play, he reminds us of guys like Deebo Samuel or JuJu Smith-Schuster and has a skill set that fits so many roles in the modern NFL offense.

Legette spoke to John Crumpler or USA TODAY and made it known that the Carolina Panthers told him if he’s on the board at No. 33, they plan to draft him.

“I’ve met with the Panthers about four or five times,” Legette said, “The relationship, it just keeps continuing to grow. They’re really hoping I can make it the second round. They keep on telling me if I’m sitting at 33, they’re gonna take me.”

Legette makes a ton of sense for the Panthers. Despite trading for Diontae Johnson in the offseason, the team still needs to surround young quarterback Bryce Young with weapons to help him shake off a down rookie season.

