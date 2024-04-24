South Carolina WR Xavier Legette visits with Texans before draft

South Carolina’s Xavier Legette might be a hidden gem in the upcoming NFL draft, but the Houston Texans are doing their homework on the receiver.

The Texans recently hosted the former Gamecocks star as one of the top 30 visits, according to KPC2 Sports Aaron Wilson. Legette is expected to be a second-round pick and was a fan-favorite option before Houston traded for Pro Bowl target Stefon Diggs.

A three-year starter in Columbia, Legette is coming off his best college season despite a lowly 5-7 finish. In 13 games, the 6-foot-2 target caught 71 passes for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns while earning second-team All-SEC honors.

Legette wasn’t just legit, he was elite. After South Carolina lost No. 1 target Juice Wells, fellow draft prospect Spencer Rattler turned to No. 17 more than any other target. Tight end Trey Knox was the second-leading receiver for the Gamecocks, and he only totaled 37 receptions for 312 yards.

Among SEC receivers, Legette finished second in receiving yards behind LSU’s Malik Nabers and third in receptions behind Nabers and Missouri’s Luther Burden Jr.

For his career, Legette finished with 113 catches for 1,678 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Texans should invest in a receiver, but the second round might be a stretch given other needs. Even after spending over $175 million in guaranteed money, Houston still has question marks on defense, primarily at defensive tackle and cornerback.

With two picks in the second round, Houston could pivot toward a defensive tackle early and a receiver late. General manager Nick Caserio might even be willing to move up for the right player given his previous track record on trades.

Houston made a franchise-setting eight draft-day trades last season, including moving up to secure Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3.

“We have nine picks as of Thursday night,” Caserio said last week. “We’ll see if that changes or stays static. Given our history, it will probably change at some point.”

Texans Wire recently interviewed Legette and asked how he’d feel playing with Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud, to which he led to a promising compliment.

“Playing with C.J. Stroud, that’s almost just as good as playing with Pat Mahomes,” Legette said. “Stroud, he’s young and he did a great job his rookie season. If I’m blessed enough to go there, we could do some damage.”

