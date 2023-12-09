South Carolina WR Juice Wells is reportedly not visiting Texas this weekend

On3’s Bobby Burton has refuted the reports claiming that wide receiver Juice Wells will visit Texas over the weekend.

It was previously speculated that Wells would be making a trip to Texas, but Burton has clarified that those rumors are false. It remains unclear whether Wells will visit the Longhorns in the future, but they will not meet this weekend, as reported earlier. Burton also stated that Texas will evaluate the players who have entered the transfer portal and do not feel rushed.

The transfer portal is becoming very popular among players looking for a change of scenery, playing time, or more NIL opportunities. Classes do not start until January, so a decision does not need to be made immediately, giving players time to weigh their options.

Texas will most likely be losing Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington, and Adonai Mitchell to the NFL draft following the season’s conclusion, so the Longhorns will look to add experienced pass catchers to the receiver room.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire