South Carolina women's basketball live score updates vs. Utah in Hall of Fame Showcase

South Carolina women's basketball is set to face No. 7 Utah in Uncasville, Connecticut, as one of six top-25 teams competing in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase.

The No. 1 Gamecocks (8-0) face the Utes (8-1) on Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Mohegan Sun, home of the WNBA's Connecticut Sun. It is the first meeting between the programs. South Carolina's game will be preceded by No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 20 Florida State, and No. 17 UConn vs. No. 24 North Carolina will conclude the event.

Utah has faced one ranked opponent this season, No. 14 Baylor, and lost 84-77. The Gamecocks have three wins against ranked opponents, though then-No. 11 Maryland has since dropped out of the top 25.

What channel is South Carolina women's basketball vs. Utah on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo TV

South Carolina women's basketball vs. Utah start time

DATE: Dec. 10

TIPOFF: 2:30 p.m. ET

VENUE: Mohegan Sun (Unacasville, Connecticut)

South Carolina women's basketball score updates vs. Utah

South Carolina women's basketball schedule 2023

South Carolina's next five games:

Dec. 16: vs. Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Dec. 19: at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Dec. 30: at East Carolina, noon

Jan. 4: at Florida, 7 p.m.

Jan. 7: vs. Mississippi State, 1 p.m.

