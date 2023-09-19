South Carolina women's basketball 2023-24 non-conference schedule includes UConn, Maryland

COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball unveiled its 2023-24 non-conference schedule Monday, which includes a 10th straight regular-season meeting with UConn and a 2023 Elite Eight rematch with Maryland.

Coach Dawn Staley didn't give the Gamecocks an easy path despite returning zero starters from last year's Final Four run. Seven of the team's 12 non-conference opponents played in the 2022-23 NCAA Tournament and four reached at least the Sweet 16. Five were ranked in ESPN's way-too-early top 25 released in May.

South Carolina opens the 2023-24 season with a historic matchup against Notre Dame in Paris, marking the first-ever NCAA regular-season game played in the city. The Gamecocks face North Carolina in the regular season for the first time since 2013 and resume their series with Duke after a year hiatus. They will also play Utah for the first time in program history in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase at the Connecticut Sun's Mohegan Sun Arena on Dec. 10.

South Carolina women's basketball 2023-24 non-conference schedule

Nov. 6: vs. Notre Dame in Paris

Nov. 12: vs. Maryland

Nov. 16: at Clemson

Nov. 20: vs. South Dakota State

Nov. 24: vs. Mississippi Valley State

Nov. 30: at North Carolina

Dec. 3: at Duke

Dec. 6: vs. Morgan State

Dec. 10: vs. Utah in Uncasville, Connecticut

Dec. 16: vs. Presbyterian

Dec. 19: at Bowling Green

Dec. 30: at East Carolina

Feb. 11: vs. UConn

