South Carolina women's basketball 2023-24 non-conference schedule includes UConn, Maryland
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball unveiled its 2023-24 non-conference schedule Monday, which includes a 10th straight regular-season meeting with UConn and a 2023 Elite Eight rematch with Maryland.
Coach Dawn Staley didn't give the Gamecocks an easy path despite returning zero starters from last year's Final Four run. Seven of the team's 12 non-conference opponents played in the 2022-23 NCAA Tournament and four reached at least the Sweet 16. Five were ranked in ESPN's way-too-early top 25 released in May.
South Carolina opens the 2023-24 season with a historic matchup against Notre Dame in Paris, marking the first-ever NCAA regular-season game played in the city. The Gamecocks face North Carolina in the regular season for the first time since 2013 and resume their series with Duke after a year hiatus. They will also play Utah for the first time in program history in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase at the Connecticut Sun's Mohegan Sun Arena on Dec. 10.
South Carolina women's basketball 2023-24 non-conference schedule
Nov. 6: vs. Notre Dame in Paris
Nov. 12: vs. Maryland
Nov. 16: at Clemson
Nov. 20: vs. South Dakota State
Nov. 24: vs. Mississippi Valley State
Nov. 30: at North Carolina
Dec. 3: at Duke
Dec. 6: vs. Morgan State
Dec. 10: vs. Utah in Uncasville, Connecticut
Dec. 16: vs. Presbyterian
Dec. 19: at Bowling Green
Dec. 30: at East Carolina
Feb. 11: vs. UConn
This article originally appeared on Greenville News: See South Carolina women's basketball 2023-24 non-conference schedule