South Carolina women’s hoops star gets billboard shout out from NBA legend. Check it out

Just days after the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team defeated Iowa to win the national championship, an NBA legend’s brand has put up billboards in Columbia recognizing one of the team’s key players.

Under Armour’s Steph Curry Brand, headlined by the longtime Golden State Warriors star, is running 10 digital billboards across Columbia for the next week recognizing USC freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, a company spokesperson said. Earlier this year Fulwiley became the first college athlete to partner directly with the Curry Brand in an NIL deal.

The billboards say “Hometown Hero. Homegrown Champion. - MiLaysia Fulwiley, National Champion” and feature a photo of Fulwiley and the Curry Brand logo.

Fulwiley is from Columbia and was a star at Keenan High School.

Fulwiley became a key fixture for the Gamecocks during her freshman season. She averaged nearly 12 points and 3 rebounds per game during the 2023-24 season and often wowed crowds with her flashy drives to the basket.

She put the college basketball world on notice in the very first game of the season, in a match-up against Notre Dame in Paris, France, when she drove the lane, wrapped the ball behind her back, and laid it up in the midst of heavy traffic. It was a play ESPN commentators referred to as a “show-stopping highlight.”

Fulwiley was named the most valuable player of the 2024 SEC Tournament.

The national champion Gamecocks, who outlasted Iowa 87-75 in the NCAA finals, will be honored with a parade at 2 p.m. Sunday on Main Street in Columbia.