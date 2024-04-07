South Carolina Wins NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship, Denying Final Glory To Iowa’s Caitlin Clark

It was perfection topped with sweet revenge for the South Carolina Gamecocks, who capped a perfect season Sunday by beating Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes, 87-75.

Iowa raced out to an 11-point lead in the first quarter, but a deep and relentless South Carolina fought back. It used its depth to outscore the Iowa bench by 36-0, a remarkable edge.

South Carolina is the 10th undefeated team to win the Women’s Championship, finishing 38-0. They won their third national title in seven tournaments and second in three seasons. South Carolina tied Baylor and Stanford for the third-most championships all-time.

South Carolina lost in the semifinals last year, but went right back to work even after losing five players to the WNBA. They had been aiming for this moment since the first day of practice with a group even its head coach Dawn Staley called “unlikely.”

Clark, the all-time NCAA Division I scorer, had 30 in her final collegiate game. She had a record 18 points in the first quarter, but went just 5 of 20 after that. She still earned a shout-out from Staley in the post-game interviews, who thanked her for elevating the attention surrounding women’s college basketball. She now moves on to the WNBA, where she is the presumptive No. 1 pick of its draft.

Center Kamilla Cardoso of South Carolina had 15 points and 17 rebounds, dominating inside. She won the Most Outstanding Player award for her efforts.

