South Carolina WBB freshman Joyce Edwards wins another gold medal with Team USA

Incoming South Carolina women’s basketball freshman Joyce Edwards has added another MVP award to her résumé this summer.

The Camden High School standout helped lead Team USA to an 11th straight U18 FIBA AmeriCup gold medal on Sunday in Colombia, taking home the tournament’s MVP award as her team’s leading scorer. She averaged 14.2 points on 54.5% shooting, 7.2 rebounds and two steals in six games.

Edwards has earned MVP honors in four major youth basketball events this year: the McDonald’s All-American Game, the Nike Hoop Summit, the Jordan Brand Classic and now the AmeriCup.

In the group phase of the AmeriCup tournament, Team USA beat Brazil, Puerto Rico and Mexico by a combined margin of 221 points (314-93). The United States then defeated the Dominican Republic 125-27 in the quarterfinals, Argentina 109-32 in the semifinals and Canada 80-69 in the gold medal game.

Edwards’ stat line didn’t jump off the page against Brazil, as she posted five points and six rebounds on 2-of-8 shooting. But she impressed for the remainder of the tournament. The 6-foot-2 forward notched a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double (plus three steals) against Puerto Rico, scored 17 points (plus five rebounds, three steals and three blocks) against Mexico and shot 70% (for 14 points) against the Dominican Republic.

This marks Edwards’ second international gold medal after she helped the U.S. to a tournament victory at the 2023 U19 World Cup alongside South Carolina teammate Chloe Kitts.

Edwards, a former five-star recruit, is enrolled at USC and begins her freshman year this fall. She joins coach Dawn Staley’s reigning national champion Gamecocks, who were 38-0 last year.