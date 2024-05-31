South Carolina walks off James Madison, wins NCAA baseball opener with dramatic finish

First it was Cole Messina. Then it was Will Tippett.

Tippett’s sacrifice fly in the 10th inning gave No. 2 seed South Carolina an improbable 8-7 victory over James Madison on Friday afternoon at Doak Field at Dail Park. That scored pinch-runner Dylan Brewer with the winning run.

Messina forced the extra innings with two outs in the ninth. Messina, who was intentionally walked twice Friday, homered with the Gamecocks trailing 7-5 and Blake Jackson on first after he was hit by a pitch. That saved the Gamecocks from their first opening game loss in the NCAA Tournament since 2016.

South Carolina (37-23) advances to Saturday’s 6 p.m. winner’s bracket contest against the winner of No. 4-seeded Bryant and No. 1-seeded N.C. State. The Dukes will play the loser in an elimination game at noon Saturday.

South Carolina won despite committing four errors and a couple of base-running blunders. They have now committed 16 errors in the last six games. They also had a caught stealing and pickoff that could directly be attributed to Donovan Burke and his lethal pickoff move.

This story will be updated.

So happy for Will Tippett. No one has faced more adversity, and deserves it more. Go Cocks! — Monte Lee (@CoachMonteLee) May 31, 2024

Raleigh Regional scores, schedule

Friday’s games

South Carolina 8, James Madison 7 (10 inn.)

N.C. State (33-20) vs. Bryant (36-19), 7 p.m. Friday (no TV, streaming on ESPN+)

Saturday’s games

Elimination game: James Madison vs. TBD, noon (TV TBD, streaming on ESPN+)

Winner’s bracket game: South Carolina vs. TBD 6 p.m. (TV TBD, streaming on ESPN+)

Sunday’s games

Elimination game, noon (TV TBD, streaming on ESPN+)

Winner’s bracket game, 6 p.m. (TV TBD, streaming on ESPN+)

Monday’s game

If necessary, TBD (TV TBD, streaming on ESPN+)