South Carolina vs. UNC live score, updates, highlights from Week 1 college football game

Shane Beamer and South Carolina are getting the red carpet treatment for their Week 1 game vs. No. 20 North Carolina.

They open their 2023 college football season with "College GameDay" heading to Charlotte, North Carolina to see the Gamecocks take on the Tar Heels in the Duke's Mayo Classic. South Carolina had plenty of success in 2022, and would love nothing more than to score a victory vs. Mack Brown and Co. to build off of that for 2023 and beyond.

South Carolina vs. UNC is among the more intriguing opening-week matchups, due in great part to the potential quarterback battle between Spencer Rattler and Drake Maye. Rattler, entering his second year in Columbia after transferring from Oklahoma, has been solid for South Carolina. The expectation is for him to improve in Year 2, and he'll get a heck of a litmus test against Maye, projected by many to be a top-five draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Follow along with live updates, scores and updates from the South Carolina-North Carolina meeting in the Duke's Mayo Classic:

MORE: Watch South Carolina-North Carolina live with Fubo (free trial)

South Carolina vs. North Carolina score

TEAMS 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q South Carolina — — — — North Carolina — — — —

South Carolina vs. North Carolina live updates, highlights

Updates will begin closer to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET

Pregame

5:31 p.m.: Looks like South Carolina is heading for the team buses to Bank of America Stadium:

PREVIEW: South Carolina football vs North Carolina: Score prediction, scouting report for 2023 opener

What channel is South Carolina vs. North Carolina on today?

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

South Carolina vs. North Carolina will be broadcast nationally on ABC, though fans in the Raleigh-Durham market may find themselves unable to watch. Here's why.

Streaming options include the ESPN app (with a cable login) and Fubo, which carries the ABC family of networks and offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

What time does South Carolina vs. North Carolina start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Duke's Mayo Classic between the Gamecocks and Tar Heels will take place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

South Carolina vs. North Carolina odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 1

Spread: North Carolina (-2.5)

Over/under: 63.5

Moneyline: North Carolina -140 | South Carolina +115

South Carolina 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. No. 20 North Carolina (Charlotte, N.C.) Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Furman Saturday, Sept. 16 at No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Sept. 30 at No. 10 Tennessee* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Florida* Saturday, Oct. 21 at Missouri* Saturday, Oct. 28 at No. 25 Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Jacksonville State Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 9 Clemson Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game

REQUIRED READING: What South Carolina's Spencer Rattler has to prove vs UNC and how Shane Beamer came to his defense

North Carolina 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. South Carolina (Charlotte, N.C.) Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. App State Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Minnesota Saturday, Sept. 23 at Pitt* Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Syracuse* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Miami* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Virginia* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Georgia Tech* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Campbell Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Duke* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. at No. 9 Clemson* Saturday, Nov. 25 at NC State* Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC championship game

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina-North Carolina live score, updates, highlights