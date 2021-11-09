South Carolina vs Missouri prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

South Carolina vs Missouri How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, MO

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: South Carolina (5-4), Missouri (4-5)

South Carolina vs Missouri Game Preview

Why South Carolina Will Win

So what did South Carolina do that was so right against Florida in the stunning 40-17 win?

Hey, running game, welcome to the 2021 season.

The Gamecocks had the talent in the backfield from the start, but it hasn’t been able to get going on a regular basis without more than 153 rushing yards against any FBS team.

Kevin Harris looked like his 2020 self with 128 yards against the Gators, ZaQuandre White took off for 111 yards, and the O went for close to 300 yards in a dominant performance.

The Florida defensive front is a brick wall compared to Missouri’s line.

It’s a bit of an upset that Georgia only ran for 168 yards in its 43-6 win over Mizzou last week, but South Carolina isn’t going to get away from what it wants to do. Run, run, run some more against the nation’s second-worst defense.

Why Missouri Will Win

That South Carolina offensive performance against Florida wasn’t normal.

The attack really didn’t run all that well all year, there are too many turnovers, and there’s a massive problem on third downs.

No, Missouri’s defense can’t hold up against anything, but the offense can move the chains a bit – at least when it’s not going against Georgia – and the D can force a few takeaways.

Story continues

The South Carolina run defense has had its issues at times – Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Kentucky all ran without a problem – and this week it has to deal with Tyler Badie. He wasn’t used much against Georgia, but he ran for over 200 yards in two of the three games before that and he should be ready to roll after running just nine times against the Bulldogs. It’ll be up to him to take over the game because …

What’s Going To Happen

Missouri QB Connor Bazelak is still banged up. He missed the Georgia game, but he practiced this week and might have a shot at playing – don’t count on him quite yet. Even so, Missouri should be able to run well and keep the offense moving.

It won’t be enough.

South Carolina will keep the mojo going from the Florida win by running on the porous Tiger D on the way to a sixth win and bowl eligibility.

South Carolina vs Missouri Prediction, Lines

South Carolina 34, Missouri 30

Line: South Carolina -1, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

