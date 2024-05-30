South Carolina vs. LSU and Old Dominion kickoff times, TV details set

South Carolina’s 2024 football season begins in about three months. The Gamecocks now know the kickoff time for their season opener and first home SEC game.

USC’s 2024 debut Aug. 31 against Old Dominion at Williams-Brice Stadium will kick off at 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network. Two weeks later on Sept. 14, South Carolina will host LSU at noon on ABC.

These are the second and third known kickoff times for the Gamecocks. South Carolina’s Week 2 SEC opener versus Kentucky at Kroger Field will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 7 on ABC, it was announced earlier this month.

Television windows for rest of the season’s SEC-controlled games will be released on June 11, the SEC said in a release.

The opener versus Old Dominion will be the first day-game season opener for South Carolina since 2019 when USC took on North Carolina in Charlotte at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 31. This opening slate also marks the first time since 2019 that South Carolina will not have a night game kickoff at home in the first three weeks of the season. (In 2019, USC hosted Charleston Southern at noon Week 2 and Alabama at 3:30 p.m. Week 3.)

The Gamecocks finished 2023 with a 5-7 record, losing all four road games and their neutral site season opener. USC’s offense will look a lot different this year after starting quarterback Spencer Rattler and standout receiver Xavier Legette were taken in the NFL Draft last month.

Coach Shane Beamer told reporters that redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers is South Carolina’s QB1 heading into the summer and will take the first snap of the season versus Old Dominion. Auburn transfer Robby Ashford will be Sellers’ backup.

South Carolina football 2024 schedule