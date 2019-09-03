South Carolina turns to freshman QB with Jake Bentley hurt South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp watches his team warm up prior to an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley has a sprained foot that could sideline him all season.

Coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday he is still being evaluated. If doctors determine Bentley needs surgery, the senior would miss the season.

Freshman backup Ryan Hilinski will get his first college start Saturday against Charleston Southern, with redshirt freshman Dakereon Joyner the backup.

Bentley was hurt on the final play of South Carolina's 24-20 loss to North Carolina as he threw a game-ending interception.

Bentley has started 33 of the past 34 games since becoming the top quarterback as a freshman midway through the 2016 season.

Hilinski, 6-foot-3, is from Orange, California. He played in the All-American Bowl for top college prospects.

