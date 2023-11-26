South Carolina sweeps Lady Vols in regular-season finale

South Carolina (11-16, 5-13 SEC) defeated No. 8 Tennessee (24-4, 15-3 SEC), 25-23, 26-24, 255-22, Saturday in the regular-season finale for both schools at Carolina Volleyball Center in Columbia, South Carolina.

The loss ended Tennessee’s eight-match winning streak.

Right side player and graduate student Morgahn Fingall totaled 16 kills, four digs and two blocks for the Lady Vols. She also posted a .467 hitting percentage in the match.

Jenaisya Moore recorded nine kills and two blocks and Raeven Chase finished the match with eight kills.

Caroline Kerr was the Lady Vols’ leading passer, as she accumulated 39 assists. She also recorded three kills and one ace. Mackenzie Plante totaled seven digs, two aces and one assist.

