South Carolina State stuns Wofford 28-13

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) -- — Tyrece Nick had a touchdown pass and ran for a score and South Carolina State picked off four passes en route to a stunning 28-13 victory over Wofford in a season opener for both teams on Saturday.

South Carolina State took a 7-0 first-quarter lead when Nick connected with Demontrez Burroughs for an 11-yard touchdown. Luke Carter's 31-yard field goal pulled Wofford, ranked ninth in the FCS coaches' poll, within 7-3 at quarter's end.

Nick and Burroughs hooked up again for a 48-yard gain, giving the Bulldogs a first down inside the Wofford 5-yard line, and Nick capped the drive with a 1-yard TD run for a 14-3 halftime lead.

South Carolina State took advantage of a pass interference penalty in the end zone, leading to Datron James' 2-yard TD run for a 21-3 lead. Carter kicked a 29-yard field goal to pull the Terriers within 21-6 after three quarters. Another pass interference penalty in the end zone against Wofford led to Labron Morris' 2-yard TD run for a 28-6 lead.

Wofford, which won the Southern Conference last season before losing in the second round of the FCS playoffs, finally found the end zone in the fourth quarter when Irvin Mulligan scored on an 8-yard run for his first career touchdown.

SC State's last win over Wofford was 14-6 in 1976. The two teams were playing for the first time since 2006. The Terriers lead the all-time series 6-3.