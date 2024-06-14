South Carolina star Aliyah Boston's 27 points ties career high for WNBA Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever forward and former South Carolina women's basketball star Aliyah Boston tied her career high for points in a 91-84 win over the Atlanta Dream (5-6) on Thursday.

Boston scored 27 and added 13 rebounds and two assists for the Fever (4-10). It was her fifth double-double of the 2024 season. Through 14 games, Boston is averaging 11.8 points and 7.4 rebounds.

On Thursday, Boston played against former Gamecocks Allisha Gray and Laeticia Amihere. Gray had 12 points and five rebounds in the loss. Amihere finished scoreless in the three minutes she played Thursday night.

Aliyah Boston has been brilliant tonight and ties her career-high with 27 PTS



Boston was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA draft, selected by the Fever.

Boston won Rookie of the Year in 2023, after finishing with 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. In 40 games, Boston had 11 double-doubles. She scored 27 points on Sept. 1 against the Dallas Wings.

This season, Boston has battled another Gamecocks basketball legend, A'ja Wilson, when the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Fever on May 25. Wilson had 29 points and 15 rebounds in the win, and Boston had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Kamilla Cardoso, the only WNBA draft pick out of South Carolina in the 2024 class, will face Boston for a second time on Sunday, when the Chicago Sky travel to Indiana. Cardoso made her WNBA debut against Boston and the Fever.

The rematch between former Iowa star Caitlin Clark and Boston against Cardoso and former LSU star Angel Reese is set for noon on Sunday.

