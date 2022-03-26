South Carolina stands strong, advances to Elite 8
In their toughest matchup of the tournament so far, South Carolina beat North Carolina 69-61 to advance to the Elite 8. Yahoo Sports’ Cassandra Negley highlights the best parts of the game.
CHICAGO (AP) Kansas' Jalen Wilson noticed the excitement on the other side. The top-seeded Jayhawks went from leading by 13 in the second half to trailing Providence by a point with their season in danger of slipping away. ''I saw how excited they were getting, they started talking a little bit,'' Wilson said.
After what we've seen Saint Peter's do in this NCAA Tournament, there's no reason to believe it can't reach the Final Four and win the national title.
On March 1, two lawmakers in the House and Senate introduced identical legislation that would allow for 33 retail licenses across Rhode Island.
Yahoo Sports analyst and former UNC Tar Heel KJ Smith takes you through 15 Saint Peter’s incredible 67-64 upset win over 3 Purdue in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament to keep the Peacocks Cinderella story marching on.
Fourth-seeded Arkansas used what amounted to a sneak attack to take down No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga, not only knocking the Bulldogs out the NCAA Tournament but taking out a whole lot of fans still hoping to win bragging rights and office pools. Then again, the number of busted brackets before the Elite Eight just might mean everyone gets a second chance. The first No. 1 seed to go down.
Doug Edert hopped on the press table and punched his fist in the air toward a delirious section of Saint Peter’s fans — aren’t they all? “You jumped on a table?” coach Shaheen Holloway asked later, then paused for some serious side-eye for comedic effect. Let the Peacocks strut their stuff.
Match Play and Stableford are different and all, but can the PGA Tour do more format-wise to create variety on its calendar?
The women's basketball program that Jeff Walz has built at Louisville over the past 15 years resembles in so many ways the juggernaut Pat Summitt built at Tennessee, with one important exception: winning a national championship. The Lady Vols piled up eight of them. The Cardinals are 0 for 2 in title games.
Daryl Banks III scored the tying and go-ahead baskets that pushed 15th-seeded Saint Peter's to the brink of the Final Four, the tiny Peacocks thriving off a home-court edge to beat third-seeded Purdue 67-64 on Friday night.
The Wildcats are in the Elite Eight for the first time since beating Michigan for the 2018 national title.
Purdue's season ends at the doorstep of both the Elite Eight and 30 wins, as the Boilermakers' season-long albatross — turnovers — caught up with them at the worst moment, leading to a stunning 67-64 loss to 15th-seeded Saint Peter's. The Peacocks become the first No. 15 seed to ever reach the Elite Eight and a Purdue season that at one point saw the Boilermakers reach No. 1 nationally is now over. Fifteen turnovers — six of them from Jaden Ivey and five from Zach Edey — were central to the Boilermakers' undoing, and when Ivey's long three to tie the game at the buzzer fell short, this eventful Purdue season ended, dashing the Boilermakers aspirations for a second Elite Eight in the span of three tournaments and their first Final Four since 1980.
The Peacocks may only have a student population of 3,009, but it feels like the entire state is cheering on the little school from Jersey City.