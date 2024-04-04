South Carolina 'shocks' Staley with unbeaten run to Final Four

Apr. 3—When South Carolina stepped on the court for the 2023 Women's Final Four, its rotation on a 36-0 squad consisted of five soon-to-be WNBA draft picks, including the consensus No. 1 choice and one of the best frontcourt players of her generation in Aliyah Boston.

Fast-forward to this campaign in turn, and so much was new for the Gamecocks.

Except for the 36-0 part. And the hunger for a third national championship on the verge of greatness, this time transpiring in Cleveland.

Following its defeat at the hands of Caitlin Clark and Iowa a year ago in a national semifinal, South Carolina is back for another shot at the crown.

The expert, of course, on whether this 36-0 run to the Women's Final Four qualifies as a surprise is Dawn Staley. To the contrarian, a young-leaning squad and brand-new rotation would be enough to have concerns about a dropoff from near perfection. For Staley?

"I'm shocked. I'm shocked. I'm shocked," Staley said April 2 during a Zoom media call. "They came to my room in the hotel — and it's a big room. It's a big room. It's lavish. They wanted to see what it looks like. They're all in there and I'm like, 'Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.' I said thank you for this big room, but most importantly getting us here to the Final Four to experience this.

"I never want to not show my gratitude for our players and the hard work that they put in, but I'm shocked. I'm shocked that we're undefeated. I'm shocked that we're here at the Final Four competing for a national championship. But I'm going to tell you this: Our coaching staff put in a lot of work. And sometimes when you put the work in, it's returned in this fashion, and it's caught us off-guard. But I'm super happy for our players because they started from the bottom and then they're here."

The Gamecocks, as 36-0 indicates, have everything you need to aspire.

Scoring? They have seven players averaging more than eight points per game, paced by Kamilla Cardoso's 14.1. A testament to South Carolina's quality, Cardoso came off the bench to spell Boston since her transfer from Syracuse. Cardoso provided one of the highlights of the season with her bank 3 at the buzzer to stun Tennessee in the SEC tournament, the first 3 of her college career, to keep her team unbeaten.

Their second-leading scorer, MiLaysia Fulwiley (11.9 ppg), is a freshman who primarily comes off the bench.

Frontcourt prowess? Cardoso pulls down 9.4 rebounds, with Chloe Kitts (5.9) and Raven Johnson (5.3) also averaging more than five a game.

Distribution? Johnson (4.9) and Oregon transfer Te-Hina Paopao (3.7) have that handled. And Paopao is a 46% 3-point shooter.

Defensively? The Gamecocks hold opponents to 32% shooting from the floor, 27% from deep.

An Ohio connection? They've got that, too, coming into Cleveland in Bree Hall. The 2021 Ohio Ms. Basketball at Huber Heights Wayne averages 9.5 points per game.

"My guard is always up with our team," Staley said. "And that's not a bad place to be. That's not an untrusting place to be. It's a place to be where you know you're going to have to make some adjustments. You know you're going to have to say the right things to them to get them to understand what we need to do to execute the win."

That was evident after one of only two games among those 36 victories to date this season that have been decided by five points or less.

In the postgame news conference after staving off Indiana in a regional semifinal, 79-75, Johnson spoke of her team's depth.

"It's hard to guard our team because we just bring different weapons, and I think when it comes to scouting us ... we can shoot from the outside, we can dominate in the paint, we have drivers, everything. How can you guard us?" Johnson said.

Staley, on guard and one of the great guards of all time from her own playing days at Virginia and in the WNBA, wasn't having it.

"We gave up a 17- or 20-point lead," Staley said in a nod to the Hoosiers' gutsy effort.

There might have also been last year's Women's Final Four in mind, as South Carolina came up short of perfection.

But the Gamecocks are back, seeking perfection and a third title again. New rotation or all, "shocked" or not.

"Well, what I learned is what they've shown me all season long," Staley said. "The resiliency. The ability to play free and lock into what is necessary for us to win basketball games. Nothing frightens them. Nothing. But I will say that I'm hoping it's part of our preparation and practice. Like, we try to put them in the worst possible situations and allow them to figure out how to fight to get out of them."