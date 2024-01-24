South Carolina shocks Kentucky basketball: Best reactions to Gamecocks' dominant win

SEC basketball got another shakeup Tuesday night, when South Carolina upset No. 6 Kentucky 79-62 at Colonial Life Arena to move to 16-3 (4-2 SEC) on the season.

The Wildcats fell to 14-4 (4-2 SEC) after their second unranked loss in the past four games. Zvonimir Ivisic, playing in his second game, was held to just three points by the Gamecocks. South Carolina also held Kentucky to just 30.8% 3-point shooting on 13 attempts and 25-of-62 (40.3%) overall.

Paving the way was guard Ta'Lon Cooper, who scored a season-high 20 points for South Carolina. Leading scorer Meechie Johnson was characteristically solid, putting up 14 points. Kentucky is the latest top-10 team to lose in what has been a topsy-turvy January. South Carolina, meanwhile, is hoping to pad its resume to be ranked in the near future.

Here's what social media had to say about Kentucky being upended by South Carolina on Tuesday:

Social media reactions to South Carolina win over Kentucky

South Carolina rushed the court following its win, while the college basketball world had plenty of takes on the Gamecocks' victory over the Wildcats.

Lamont Paris is now 2-0 against Kentucky as South Carolina's head coach. A night to remember in Columbia. It feels like 2010.



Where's Devan Downey? — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 24, 2024

SPURS UP! South Carolina beats No. 6 Kentucky! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/1AhxsniHI8 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 24, 2024

GAMECOCKS WIN‼️@GamecockMBB upsets No. 6 Kentucky‼️



A true statement for Lamont Paris and a team that has ARRIVED. @WLTX | #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/Y5NNjUfIry — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) January 24, 2024

South Carolina, welcome to much firmer footing in the NCAA Tournament conversation. Gamecocks just beat No. 6 Kentucky 79-62 to improve to 16-3 and land their second Quad 1 win of the season. Things going pretty well in Year 2 for Lamont Paris. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) January 24, 2024

Celebration time for Gamecock fans as they dominate Kentucky pic.twitter.com/zI5ejR3XHp — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 24, 2024

The biggest development? South Carolina is now viewed as far less of a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament.

While late January is still a hair too early for legitimate bracketology, March Madness looms heavily over the sport. And the Gamecocks now find themselves on far more stable footing looking ahead to March with a massive win over Kentucky, their second in as many years.

