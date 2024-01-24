Advertisement

South Carolina shocks Kentucky basketball: Best reactions to Gamecocks' dominant win

Kevin Skiver, USA TODAY NETWORK
SEC basketball got another shakeup Tuesday night, when South Carolina upset No. 6 Kentucky 79-62 at Colonial Life Arena to move to 16-3 (4-2 SEC) on the season.

The Wildcats fell to 14-4 (4-2 SEC) after their second unranked loss in the past four games. Zvonimir Ivisic, playing in his second game, was held to just three points by the Gamecocks. South Carolina also held Kentucky to just 30.8% 3-point shooting on 13 attempts and 25-of-62 (40.3%) overall.

Paving the way was guard Ta'Lon Cooper, who scored a season-high 20 points for South Carolina. Leading scorer Meechie Johnson was characteristically solid, putting up 14 points. Kentucky is the latest top-10 team to lose in what has been a topsy-turvy January. South Carolina, meanwhile, is hoping to pad its resume to be ranked in the near future.

Here's what social media had to say about Kentucky being upended by South Carolina on Tuesday:

South Carolina rushed the court following its win, while the college basketball world had plenty of takes on the Gamecocks' victory over the Wildcats.

The biggest development? South Carolina is now viewed as far less of a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament.

While late January is still a hair too early for legitimate bracketology, March Madness looms heavily over the sport. And the Gamecocks now find themselves on far more stable footing looking ahead to March with a massive win over Kentucky, their second in as many years.

